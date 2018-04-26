Arlington Asset Investment Corp. to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 and will hold a conference call for investors at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, Thursday, May 3, 2018, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19