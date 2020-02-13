Arlington Asset Investment Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and will hold a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time that day to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

About the Company

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and intends to qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for its taxable year ending December 31, 2020. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com .

