Arlington, Texas Expanding Deployment of NoTraffic's Mobility Platform Throughout the City to Improve Road Safety and Alleviate Traffic Congestion

Leading mobility platform chosen for expanded deployment following successful initial installations, paving the way for safer streets and smoother traffic flow in Arlington

OVERLAND PARK, Kan, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, today announced that the city of Arlington has selected its innovative system to revolutionize traffic management. Following a successful initial deployment at select intersections, the city is expanding the implementation to additional locations throughout the city, benefiting from the transformative technology.

Arlington chose NoTraffic's system for its proven ability to enhance safety and reduce congestion. The decision to expand usage underscores the system's success in detecting and seamlessly integrating evolving AI technologies for urban transportation challenges. For traffic engineers and the city, the system offers a cost-effective, all-in-one solution, eliminating integration costs and the need for multiple suppliers. It provides a future-proof, single hardware platform for evolving city needs. On the public front, the advantages are significant, encompassing enhanced safety, reduced traffic times, and savings in fuel costs. These outcomes translate into a substantial return on investment for the city, ultimately fostering a positive impact on the economic well-being of the community.

"Arlington has always been at the forefront of embracing groundbreaking technologies to enhance the quality of life for our residents. NoTraffic's system expansion aligns with our broader goals of creating a smart and efficient transportation network that caters to the needs of residents," said Mayor Ross of Arlington. "By reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions, we are not just improving daily commutes but also contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly future for our city."

NoTraffic is empowering the future of transportation by revolutionizing traffic lights into a cloud-connected digital grid to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety while enabling the next generation of mobility. This transformative approach enables real-time traffic management, reducing congestion, accidents, and emissions while supporting municipal planning and optimizing mobility for all.

NoTraffic's platform transforms any signalized intersection into a software defined infrastructure within a couple of hours. Its AI-enabled mobility platform prioritizes safety by adapting to the diverse needs of modern transportation, including the detection of vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, the company offers a first-ever mobility marketplace, in a single platform, with access to multiple services for enhanced safety, data analysis, efficiency, detection and more to be flexible and scalable, catering to the unique needs of different cities today and in the future.

"We are thrilled to see Arlington embrace our traffic management solution. The decision to extend the implementation to more intersections highlights the positive impact our system has had on the city's transportation infrastructure," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "At NoTraffic, we are committed to creating innovative, future-proof solutions that address the evolving needs of Arlington and many additional municipalities within the DFW Metroplex and across the State of Texas."

NoTraffic is currently deployed in numerous locations across North America, and operating currently in more than 25 states, including in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, parts of Canada and more, serving millions of drivers per day. They were recognized and awarded as a TIME100 Most Influential Company.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to reconfigure signalized city intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. In less than 2 hours of installation, the platform can classify all road users including – private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more – and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO 2 emissions and improve safety. Ranked in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed strategic partnerships with major communication giants such as AT&T and Rogers Communications. The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

Media Contact:

Mike Katznelson

Headline Media

[email protected]

IL:+972 58 428 8810

US: +1 914 233 5302

UK: +44 203 769 0660

SOURCE NoTraffic