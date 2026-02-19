PALATINE, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Toyota in Palatine, IL has announced the sale of the dealership to the Andy Mohr Auto Group. This new owner group has built a large automotive footprint in the Midwest, consisting of 12 franchise dealerships and multiple collision repair and service centers. With roots in the Indianapolis area, the Andy Mohr Auto Group has taken their first step in extending their consumer-first approach into Illinois.

Arlington Toyota in Palatine, IL

This announcement is especially notable due to the size and capability of the Arlington Toyota facility. With a dominating presence on Rand Road in Palatine, the dealership boasts over 60 vehicle bays in the service center, over 1700 solar panels lining the roof, and a collision department with state-of-the-art paint and dent centers. Home to nearly 100 local employees, the dealership has been a mainstay in the Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, and Palatine area since 1984.

The Andy Mohr Auto Group has been expanding in the past year, adding another dealership in Merrillville, IN in 2025. Their success has been largely attributed to adopting new technology with a customer focus. Advancements in the marketing of vehicles has been held hand-in-hand with the VIP treatment and considerate care that the group proudly communicates with its customers. The purchase of Arlington Toyota in Palatine has given the Andy Mohr Auto Group the opportunity to help grow the community surrounding Palatine with the same customer-first approach.

The new group encourages other businesses to follow their forward-thinking leadership on sales and customer service. Now, more than ever, it is possible, and financially viable, to use technology to benefit the lives and economic stability of your customers in your area. If you want to discuss the path they took and see what you can do, please reach out to the dealership by phone at 847-485-1200.

SOURCE Orange Media Group, Inc.