Arlington Toyota Installs Solar Panel Array on Roof of Dealership

PALATINE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Toyota in Palatine announces the completion of a solar energy conversion project that began in 2020. The solar panel array now covers over 75% of the available space on Arlington Toyota's roof with over 1,700 solar panels. Completing the solar power array further advances Arlington Toyota towards achieving the goal of becoming as energy-efficient and environmentally friendly as possible. The family-owned dealership is proud to prioritize the preservation of the environment for future generations.

Layout of solar panel array on roof of the dealership

In the past three years, Arlington Toyota has already taken steps towards a green future by investing in energy-efficient LED lighting technologies. The showroom, service department, collision center, and outside lot lighting have all been converted from inefficient metal halide technology to LED technology, which is operating to enable optimum conservation efforts.

The rooftop solar panel array will produce enough electricity to offset a 46% reduction in grid usage. As built, the solar array at Arlington Toyota is the largest collection of solar panels in the city of Palatine. This array will generate an average of over 850,000 kWh annually for use by the dealership.

The owners of Arlington Toyota, Gary Vicari, Scott Vicari, and Tracey Vicari, encourage other businesses to follow their forward-thinking lead on a path to reduce their carbon footprints and be kinder to the environment. Now, more than ever, it is possible and financially viable to go green. If you want to discuss the path they took and see what you can do, they can be reached on the phone at 847-485-1200.

Related Images

arlington-toyota-in-palatine-solar.png

Arlington Toyota in Palatine Solar Array

Layout of solar panel array on roof of the dealership

SOURCE Arlington Toyota in Palatine