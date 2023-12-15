Arlington's Entrepreneurial Spirit and BioNTX Unite: Fostering a Decade of Innovation

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging the City of Arlington's innovative atmosphere, BioNTX announced they will host their annual iC³ Life Science and Healthcare Innovation Summit at Live! by Loews, on October 3rd & 4th 2024. Recognizing Arlington as an ideal location to celebrate the 10th Annual Summit, the announcement reflects a thriving partnership between North Texas and the life sciences industry.

The iC³ Summit convenes industry leaders and fosters collaboration between academia and industry by exploring the latest innovation, therapies, products, and services in life sciences.

Dove-tailing the BioNTX announcement is The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology Development (CETD), which received recognition from the Arlington Chamber of Commerce this week as well. The Center fosters a supportive atmosphere for students, scholars, and researchers on their journey to innovate, and commercialize new technologies that will impact North Texas communities and the global economy for decades to come.

"It has been a genuine honor to join UTA and the greater North Texas community. From UTA's innovative research to the region's "let's make it happen" entrepreneurial spirit, we are perfectly situated to drive job creation and economic growth across the life sciences and numerous other sectors. I look forward to partnering with BioNTX to pursue transformative opportunities and participate in the 2024 Summit," stated Paul Corson, Executive Director, Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology Development at UTA.

UTA is dedicated to prioritizing innovation and entrepreneurship, as the university's strategic focus includes fostering an innovative culture, supporting creative scholars, integrating creativity into the curriculum, and establishing visible structures for positive impact. BioNTX is thrilled to belong to a North Texas ecosystem with such collaborative partners as UTA and the City of Arlington where vision, passion, and the spirit of innovation converge every day.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community. The Trade Association works to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, supporting companies with a purchasing consortium.

About Arlington Texas

The City of Arlington and its prime location at the center of the DFW Metroplex, pro-business environment, and extensive track record of handling large-scale developments makes Arlington an ideal place for the growing life science business in North Texas. 

