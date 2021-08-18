Arlo Expands Products and Services Distribution Through Strategic Calix Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected camera brand, today announced the rollout of expanded availability of its award-winning products and services through its strategic partnership with Calix (NYSE: CALX), a leading global provider of cloud and software platforms, systems and services. Now, tens of millions of subscribers across the U.S. will have access to Arlo's advanced security products and services as part of their overall managed WiFi experience through more than 1,600 trusted Broadband Service Providers (BSP).

Self-installation of DIY security systems is on the rise, making up 55% of the market in 2020, up from 40% in 20181. The Arlo and Calix partnership ensures customers interested in joining this market are able to work with their local BSPs to maximize their security. Arlo's expansive collection of smart, easy-to-install indoor and outdoor security cameras, video doorbells and Arlo Secure subscription plans enables home and small business owners to experience added peace of mind and protection.

"Consumers living outside major metropolitan areas oftentimes have difficulty accessing the latest technology available through national retailers," said Lily Knowles, SVP Sales, Marketing and Customer Care at Arlo Technologies, Inc. "We're excited for our strategic partnership with Calix to enable wider distribution of Arlo's award-winning smart home security products and services, allowing more consumers to securely monitor their properties and loved ones."

Calix is excited to broaden access to Arlo's award-winning smart home security solutions through the trusted advisory of the continuously growing Calix BSP community.

"Our partnership with Arlo truly opens a world of new possibilities for our customers, who are committed to providing premium service offerings that consumers want and need," said Michael Weening, president and COO, Calix. "The effortless integration of Arlo's award-winning collection of products and services as part of the Calix portfolio enables our BSP customers to cost-effectively and easily transform their businesses, differentiate their brand, and own the subscriber relationship. This is an amazing step in our journey and will enable us to execute on our mission to help BSPs simplify their business, excite their subscribers, and grow their value."

Calix markets and sells its cloud and software platforms, systems and services to BSPs spanning all sizes of broadband subscriber count, from a few hundred to more than six million. BSPs in the U.S. can now offer Arlo's state-of-the-art connected camera solutions and Arlo Secure security subscription services as a fully managed, revenue-generating service delivered directly within its EDGE Suites, the cloud-enabled ecosystem of applications available as part of the full Revenue EDGE solution. This turnkey offering leverages the seamless integration of Arlo Secure into its platform, enabling easy onboarding and new subscription management.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

1 Data pulled from Q4 2018 and Q2 2020 by Parks Associates, Home Security: A Redefined Market

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and a floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2021.Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arlo.com

