ARLO GILBERT'S "THE PRIVACY INSIDER" IS THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO THE FAST-CHANGING LANDSCAPE OF DATA PRIVACY

New Book by Osano CEO and Co-Founder Arlo Gilbert Is Available Worldwide Today

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where privacy matters more than ever, Arlo Gilbert's new book is the essential guide for understanding why data privacy is important, how privacy laws are evolving and how to protect consumer privacy. Published today, "The Privacy Insider: How to Embrace Data Privacy and Join the Next Wave of Trusted Brands" is available in hardcover, paperback and digital formats from your favorite bookseller.

Arlo Gilbert is the CEO and cofounder of Osano, a public benefit corporation and certified B-Corp dedicated to enhancing transparency and trust in the digital ecosystem. A native of Austin, Texas, he has been building software companies for more than 25 years in categories including telecom, payments, procurement and compliance.

"I firmly believe that privacy is a basic human right for all people. That makes data privacy a vitally important issue for our world today because of the way technology touches every facet of our lives," said Arlo Gilbert. "Data privacy can be an intimidating topic, though, because of how complex and fast-moving the data privacy landscape is. I wrote this book to change that and empower people. 'The Privacy Insider' is everyone's guide to understanding what data privacy is, how we got to where we are today, and how to protect it."

Gilbert's book is a comprehensive guide for anyone who wants to understand why data privacy is important and how businesses should protect the privacy of consumers. To protect consumer privacy, government regulations are being established and strengthened regionally, nationally and internationally, creating a complex web of rules that is often confusing.

Gilbert added, "Privacy regulations may be complicated, but respecting data privacy rights doesn't have to be. The world's most trusted brands will be those companies that can adapt and put reputable privacy practices at the core of their operations. This book provides businesses, privacy professionals and the public with a clear, actionable playbook for doing the right thing to protect privacy and to truly build trust between brands and customers."

In conjunction with publication of this book, Arlo Gilbert is also launching "The Privacy Insider Podcast" where he will be joined by other privacy thought leaders for timely, vital and engaging conversations about data privacy issues. His first guest will be Katharine Tomko, an expert in privacy and data protection who is currently a Partner at First Ascent Ventures and who was previously in a lead privacy-focused role at Facebook.

For more information about where to get your copy of the "The Privacy Insider," visit https://osano.com/l/the-privacy-insider.

Look for the Privacy Insider Podcast streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms.

About Osano:

Osano, the leading data privacy management platform, empowers businesses to successfully navigate the complexities of privacy management by providing the necessary tools and insights for building, managing, and scaling holistic privacy programs. Designed with privacy professionals in mind, Osano's premier platform addresses the full spectrum of privacy needs, including assessments, vendor risk management, data mapping, and consent and subject rights management.

As a public benefit corporation and certified B-Corp, Osano is dedicated to enhancing transparency and trust in the digital ecosystem. Emphasizing the critical role of privacy as a trust cornerstone, Osano upholds the belief that embracing privacy principles propels organizations into the next wave of trusted brands. Learn how Osano can simplify data privacy for you at https://osano.com.

