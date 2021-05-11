Arlo Hotels To Debut New Property In Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Hotels, an independent, four-star lifestyle hotel brand, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest property, Arlo Midtown, on May 27, 2021. Located between bustling Times Square and up-and-coming Hudson Yards on 38th Street at Ninth Avenue, Arlo Midtown is a new and evolved hotel destination for urban explorers in search of a comfortable retreat from which they can discover New York City. Featuring 489 guest rooms and suites, Arlo Midtown debuts with thoughtfully designed accommodations, contemporary public spaces and a vibrant atmosphere that evokes a strong sense of place and community.

"We believe Arlo Midtown is the first newly built hotel to open in Manhattan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," said Oleg Pavlov, CEO of Quadrum Global and founder of Arlo Hotels. "We hope this opening represents a milestone not only for the Arlo portfolio, but for New York City and the return of tourism. With Arlo Midtown we are upgrading all the elements of an experience that our guests have come to value – efficient and well-designed rooms, fun and welcoming common areas as well as our trademark level of service and unforgettable social events. We are also expanding our offering with state-of-the art wellness and fitness options as well as even more vibrant food and beverage scene. We are confident that travelers — whether visiting for the first time or returning after a long time away — will welcome and appreciate 'Arlo 2.0.'"

Said Maggie Houston, General Manager of Arlo Midtown: "Arlo Midtown is the ultimate destination for travelers seeking an authentic and cultural experience in the heart of New York City. It is an honor to introduce a refreshing take on the boutique hotel experience alongside an exceptional team of individuals dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable experience. With the very best of the city at our doorstep, we look forward to helping guests discover the unique and unforgettable experiences this wonderful city has to offer."

The 26-story new build, developed by Marvel Designs with interiors from the globally recognized design studio Meyer Davis, welcomes guests into a warm and inviting lobby that marries natural and modern elements, boasting sleek marble countertops, intricate lighting fixtures, custom glazed tiling, detailed leatherwork, and rich wood floors. Beyond the lobby lies a myriad of dining venues that will offer amazing fare and communal spaces that encourage connectivity, with subtle design details that draw inspiration from the nearby Garment District – a neighborhood known for its rich history of makers.

Across the upper 25 floors, spacious guest rooms and suites are an evolution of its sister properties' micro room format. Spanning six room types for all travelers, each accommodation is comfortable with a modern design and calming color palette of blue and grey. Sophisticated walnut furnishings add warmth and texture to the aesthetic, and window benches in most rooms invite guests to take in the surrounding city. The guest rooms are also equipped with thoughtful and tech-friendly features, including bedside wireless charging stations, Bluetooth radios, 55" LED TVs and complimentary WiFi. Guest bathrooms offer guests sleek fixtures, including glass-enclosed showers and softly backlit bathroom mirrors, alongside luxe amenities from the Blind Barber and more.

The effortlessly minimalist design extends across the hotel's numerous on-property dining areas, creating a dynamic and welcoming atmosphere. Nearly Ninth, from hospitality leader Gerber Group, the team behind Mr. Purple, The Campbell and The Crown, among other destination-worthy bars and restaurants, will offer guests five dining spaces – lobby bar, lounge, coffee shop, dining room with attached courtyard, and rooftop – fit for any occasion. Nearly Ninth is an all-day destination for fresh, Italian-inspired fare, coffee and crafted cocktails in a warm, modern setting. During the day, Nearly Ninth is the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood; grab a light bite and catch up with friends (or emails). By night, the lights dim, and the spaces transition to an energized, buzzing bar scene where conversation flows as easily as the expertly calibrated playlist. Hotel guests and local professionals alike will be inspired to return.

"New York is back and thriving, and we are excited to partner with Arlo Hotels to bring Nearly Ninth to this newly vibrant neighborhood and beautiful hotel," said Gerber Group CEO Scott Gerber. "With our thoughtfully developed F&B concepts and attentive service, we're confident that Nearly Ninth will be a compelling destination for both travelers and locals alike."

"Nearly Ninth offers a myriad of choices throughout the day, from a morning coffee in the lounge, to lunch in the courtyard, or sunset cocktails on the rooftop," said Gerber Group Managing Partner Vincent Mauriello. "You can decompress, get work done, or party with friends. This summer, the choices are truly limitless."

Arlo Midtown also boasts a variety of flexible meeting and event spaces, with seven venues that offer a total of 7,334 square feet of meeting space across three floors. Whether seeking a venue that can accommodate executive meetings, small conferences, team gatherings or collaborative co-working, Arlo Midtown's Studio Rooms, Breakout Rooms and dining spaces are equipped with the latest technology and audio/visual capabilities needed to host a unique and inspiring affair.

The hotel's leisure facilities also include a state-of-the-art fitness facility, outfitted with traditional weights and cardio equipment, in addition to Peloton bikes, an Interactive Fitness Mirror, a yoga studio and more. To help keep guests healthy and balanced, the hotel will open with Arlo's new Well + Fit program in place. Arlo Well + Fit is a wellness and fitness program that launched brand-wide on May 1, 2021. Featuring various fitness studios and brand partners from the local communities, Well + Fit brings socially distant fitness to Arlo's rooftops for guests and neighbors alike, with in-room on-demand workout experiences to launch soon.

As the newest hotel in one of the world's most energetic cities, Arlo Midtown places a heavy emphasis on art, music and wellness. Arlo Midtown will be the forefront of safe and socially distant activations, such as Arlo's Paint 'N' Swig events, art gallery experiences, live music with Sofar Sounds and more.

In celebration of Arlo Midtown's grand opening, the hotel is offering a limited-time special introductory rate.

For more information, please visit www.arlohotels.com/arlo-midtown.

About Arlo Hotels

Arlo is the essential home base for urban explorers—a launchpad for local experiences; a place to rest up and recharge between adventures. Refined but approachable design elevates everyday occasions. Thoughtful spaces invite visitors to express their creativity. For work, play, or any purpose, Arlo provides guests the foundation and inspiration to reach their goals, their way. With hotels throughout New York City and expanding to other cities across the country, plan your next city stay at arlohotels.com.

About Quadrum Global

Quadrum Global is an international cross-sector real estate investor and developer. Since 2009, Quadrum has invested in excess of $1 billion in equity capital in US real estate with hospitality as one of the core focus areas. This includes the development of new hotels and the repositioning of underperforming assets. Over the years Quadrum has partnered with valued brands and local partners, as well as created its own in-house brand, Arlo Hotels (www.arlohotels.com).

For further information, please visit www.quadrumglobal.com.

About Gerber Group

Hospitality industry leader, Gerber Group, is the owner-operator of 7 innovative cocktail bars and restaurants in New York, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. Each venue celebrates the importance of genuine hospitality and positive customer experiences. In 1991, Gerber Group established its strong ability to provide a unique nightlife experience with the opening of its first property, The Whiskey at the Paramount Hotel. Today, Gerber Group continues to re-define the hospitality industry with creative dining concepts and bars featuring renowned beverage programs accompanied by exceptional culinary talents.

SOURCE Arlo Hotels