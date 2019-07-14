Arlo Pro, Ring, Nest, Blink, Philips Hue & Amazon Echo Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Security Camera & Smart Home Savings Identified by Consumer Walk
Check out the top Ring, Arlo, Nest Cam, Blink, Philips Hue & Amazon Echo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019, featuring the latest security camera, video doorbell & smart home sales
Jul 14, 2019, 06:56 ET
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best smart home deals in the run up to Prime Day 2019. The list below contains links to the top Arlo, Nest, Blink, Ring, Philips Hue & Amazon Echo early Prime Day deals on Amazon, as identified by the team at Consumer Walk.
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals:
- Save 57% off on the Echo Input - this clever device adds Alexa voice controls to your own speaker
- Save 50% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker - this is Amazon's top-rated and fastest-selling smart speaker that works with Alexa
- Save 30% off on the Echo Show (2nd Generation) (starts July 15) - this smart display features a 10-inch HD screen and excellent sound quality
- Save 26% off on the Echo Plus (2nd Generation) (starts July 15) - this top-rated smart speaker works with Alex and offers rich sound
- Save 35% off on the Echo Dot Kids (starts July 15) - this kid-friendly version of the Echo comes with a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited
- Save up to 50% off on Echo smart speakers & displays at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Echo Show, Echo, Plus & Echo Dot speakers
Best Blink Prime Day Deals:
- Save 44% off on the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (starts July 15) - this smart security camera can be used both indoors and outdoors and boasts an extended battery life
- Save 42% off on the Blink Indoor 2-Camera System - comes with free cloud storage with no service contract or monthly fees
Best Philips Hue Prime Day Deals:
- Save 29% off on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit - enhance your home with remote-controlled white lights
- Save $28 on the Philips Hue White and Color 4-Bulb Starter Kit - choose from 16 million shades of white and colors to boost your home smart lighting
Best Arlo Prime Day Deals:
- Save 54% off on the Arlo Security Light 3-Light Kit - these wireless, motion-detecting indoor/outdoor lights are on sale now at Amazon
- Save 43% off on the Arlo Pro 3-Camera Home Security System with Siren - watch over your loved ones with these wireless security cameras
- Save 33% off on the Arlo Baby Monitor - watch over and comfort your baby from anywhere using this night vision baby camera
- Save up to $248 on Arlo Security Cameras & Baby Monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Arlo Pro wireless cameras & smart home security systems
Best Nest Prime Day Deals:
- Save $153 on the Nest Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack - on sale now at Amazon are these weatherproof cameras with 24/7 live video
- Save $34 on the Nest Indoor Security Camera - this motion-detecting camera also has a built-in speaker and mic
- Save $60 on the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) - this smart thermostat features a vibrant display and is energy efficient
- Save up to 34% off on Nest Cams & Thermostats at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Nest Outdoor & Indoor security cameras & Nest Learning Thermostats
Best Ring Prime Day Deals:
- Save 43% off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Free Echo Dot - click the link for limited-time savings on this best-selling smart home bundle
- Save 31% off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (starts July 15) - this doorbell works with Alexa and offers 1080HD video
- Save 39% off on the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit (starts July 15) - this smart alarm secures your home and your family with optional 24/7 monitoring
- Save up to $129 on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (with Free Echo Dot) & Ring Spotlight security cameras
Some of the deals listed above may only be available to Prime members. We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with all the latest deals.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 54% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
This year's sale lasts longer than previous Prime Day events, extending an extra 12 hours from last year's 36 hour sale. During Prime Day last year, Amazon had more sign-ups for Prime membership than any previous day in the company's history. Customers bought more than five million items from each of the following product categories: apparel, toys, PCs and computer accessories, beauty and kitchen products.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.
