Arlo Solutions Names Former U.S. Air Force CIO Venice Goodwine as Chief Information Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Solutions announced that Venice M. Goodwine has been named Chief Information Officer and AI Product Owner, effective January 2, 2026. In this role, Goodwine will lead the company's enterprise technology strategy, digital transformation, and product development efforts, leveraging her extensive experience in cybersecurity and technology innovation. She will play a vital role in data and artificial intelligence initiatives as the organization continues to support mission-focused government clients. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Lonye Ford.

Goodwine brings more than 30 years of Information Technology experience spanning across private industry, military service, and the federal government. As a former member of the Senior Executive Service, she served as the Chief Information Officer for the Department of the Air Force, where she led enterprise Information Technology, cybersecurity, and data and AI operations across the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. She supported more than 20,000 cyber operations and IT professionals world-wide, overseeing a portfolio valued at $17 billion.

Goodwine also previously served as Chief Information Security Officer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a cabinet-level agency. At USDA, Goodwine led an enterprise-wide trusted environment. Most notably, she raised the agency's FITARA cyber score from an F to a B and established a single uniﬁed security operations center from 128 disparate offices.

"Venice is an experienced and trusted federal technology leader," said Lonye Ford, Chief Executive Officer. "Her steady leadership, deep technical knowledge, and commitment to mission success make her a strong addition to our team and to the clients we serve."

"Venice brings a thoughtful, collaborative approach to technology leadership," said Arlene Wube, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Her experience will help us continue to grow responsibly, strengthen our capabilities, and support our clients with clarity and confidence."

"I'm excited to join the Arlo team and their mission of delivering excellence to their strong government customer base," said Goodwine. "Arlo's deep history of providing critical intelligence and technology support to the Department of War and the Intelligence Community. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation and technological advancement."

Goodwine is widely recognized for her leadership in technology and national security and is a recipient of multiple awards including a Presidential Rank Award (Meritorious), Capital ORBIE, Fed 100 Eagle, ICIT Pioneer, two-time Wash100, and Billington Public-Private Partnership Leadership Awards. These honors highlight a career of innovation, collaboration, and significant impact in government and industry.

Goodwine holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer and Information Systems from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration from William Carey College. In addition, Goodwine has pursued advanced education in cybersecurity, national security, artificial intelligence, and technology, reinforcing a commitment to continuous learning and thought leadership.

About Arlo Solutions

Arlo Solutions (Arlo) is an SBA 8(a) certified woman-owned small business based in Washington, DC. Exceeding client expectations since 2014, Arlo's dynamic team of proven data protectors, information confidantes, tech aficionados and digital innovators are on a mission to streamline government technology. Working as trusted advisors to organization leaders, Arlo's cybersecurity experts have the skills and passion to carve out simple, cost-effective solutions. Visit arlo-solutions.com to learn more.

