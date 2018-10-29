Arlo Unveils Pricing And Availability Of All-New Wire-Free, Smart Connected Audio Doorbell And Chime Designed For Simple, DIY Setup

"The Arlo Audio Doorbell and Chime build on the success of our wire-free camera systems by allowing users to easily engage with entryway visitors from anywhere," said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products. "Seamless remote, two-way communication via their smartphone ensures that whether a homeowner is traveling, at the office or just in the backyard, they are able to easily communicate with doorstep guests. And because the Audio Doorbell integrates into an Arlo wire-free camera setup, users are able to truly round out their home security ecosystem for added peace of mind."

The Arlo Audio Doorbell is easy to install, replaces traditional push-button doorbells and calls the user's mobile device when the doorbell is pressed. Homeowners can then speak with, or if an Arlo wire-free camera is paired with the Arlo Audio Doorbell, even see their guests directly from their smart device. Users can communicate live with visitors through their mobile phone, or tap to reply with a prerecorded message when in a situation where it's not convenient to talk.

The freedom to mount Arlo wire-free cameras anywhere around the front porch enables Arlo Audio Doorbell users to keep a watchful eye over their entryway. This approach affords users a more complete view when compared to conventional smart doorbell solutions with a fixed-position integrated camera next to the doorbell button. The Arlo Audio Doorbell is finished with a weather-resistant exterior and runs on two standard AA batteries, providing enough longevity to last up to an entire year.2 For added ease and versatility, users can also connect their existing digital and mechanical door chimes without the need to install any additional hardware or wiring.3

The all-new Arlo Chime accessory complements the Arlo Audio Doorbell to complete the smart entry experience. By plugging into any standard power outlet, Arlo Chime works in tandem with the Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo wire-free cameras to transmit instant alerts to any room where plugged in, even if users are not near their phones. With volume control and options for melodies that can be adjusted via the free Arlo app, Arlo Chime can produce an audible alert loud enough to serve as an 80+ decibel siren. Silent Mode can also be activated to disable alerts and disruptions – perfect for families with napping children or times when silence is golden.

The Arlo Audio Doorbell, Arlo Chime, Arlo cameras and security lights are all easily managed through the Arlo app, available as a free download from the Apple App Store® or Google Play™ Store. In addition, Arlo users can add on Arlo Smart – the recently launched subscription services plan that utilizes intelligent algorithms and advanced analytics to deliver more personalized, meaningful notifications and added peace of mind. Arlo Smart delivers customized alerts and an e911 Emergency Call Service, which allows users to contact emergency first responders local to the camera, not where the user is at the moment, with a simple tap on their mobile device.4 Available for every Arlo camera, Arlo Smart service plans also extend the availability of cloud recordings up to 60 days and start at just $2.99 per camera per month, or $9.99 per month for up to 10 cameras. Arlo currently offers a one-month free trial of the Arlo Smart Premier plan to new subscribers.

While existing Arlo wire-free camera users can purchase the Doorbell and Chime as standalone solutions to supplement their home security ecosystem, Arlo also offers kit solutions for those looking for an all-in-one solution. The Arlo Pro 2 Plus Doorbell kit is priced at $499.99 and is available at Best Buy. The Arlo HD Camera Plus Audio, Doorbell kit is available for $179.99 at Walmart.

Please visit Arlo.com for more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security & Monitoring, Camera Technology: Decentralized IP Camera and Centralized IP Camera, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-Aug 2018

2 Battery life may vary dependent upon certain conditions such as WiFi range, connectivity and frequency of usage.

3 Visit support.arlo.com to see a list of compatible digital and mechanical chimes.

4 Calling 911 when not local to your residence will route you through the dispatcher at your location, which may delay response time in the event of an emergency. The Arlo e911 feature enables the ability to call for emergency response near your Arlo device's location (only in the U.S.) regardless of where you are currently located.

