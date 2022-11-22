Arloid Automation: Governments Should Adopt Insulation and Artificial Intelligence Measures Now for Energy Security

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A substantial reduction in energy use is needed now with insulation and artificial intelligence measures essential for a more energy secure future. Blackouts1 in the UK may have been averted this year2 but next year supply concerns are real. The International Energy Agency's November 2022 report, 'Never Too Early to Prepare for Next Winter: Europe's Gas Balance for 2023-2024' highlights the possibility that gas supplies may not match demand next year.

Two key measures – insulation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can have a significant impact on minimising energy use. In the latest statistical report 'Energy efficiency of housing in England and Wales: 2022' the UK's Office of National Statistics' figures show that there is wide disparity in terms of efficiency across the UK's housing stock.

The report issued at the end of October 2022 shows that much more needs to be done to bring the energy performance for all houses up to a level which provides at least a minimum level of comfort. Not only does it drain valuable energy resources but properties with poor insulation levels are often lived in by those who can least afford it.

This is not just a problem in the UK but right across the world. In order to reduce global energy demand property managers and building owners world-wide can all help by utilising Artificial Intelligence to manage a property's energy needs more precisely. AI technology works alongside the Building Management System (BMS). Arloid Automation, based in London, can help property managers to achieve savings of as much as 22% using Arloid.ai.

Arloid is working with property managers globally and has removed the upfront costs for providing the AI technology – instead a fee is charged out of the resulting savings.

The technology behind Arloid.ai uses Deep Reinforcement Learning to monitor and automatically manage the operation of HVAC systems in a wide range of buildings via a secure Virtual Private Network (VPN). It operates in conjunction with the building management system by analysing all the factors that provide a warm and comfortable building, e.g. when heat is needed, at what temperature, together with a multiple of other variables such as building occupancy rates, time of day, weather, etc.

By controlling each HVAC device in the system and dividing the building into distinct heating and cooling microzones, Arloid.ai provides more precise control of the environment and better user comfort.

After 60 days of initial learning energy reduction and savings start accruing which is a real cost benefit to property managers and tenants alike, particularly with sharp increases in both energy bills and the cost of living.

Energy demand needs to be reduced significantly now to ensure energy security next year. There have been enough warnings of potential blackouts. Measures which reduce the demand for energy will have the most impact now – insulation and artificial intelligence. If Governments adopt these measures today this would result in a big step towards an energy secure future.

Arloid Automation of London, Dubai and Singapore has an AI-based solution, Arloid.ai, which operates in real-time to intelligently and precisely adjust HVAC system settings resulting in up to 22% reduction in utility bills and carbon footprint.

