Arlon Graphics Introduces its VITAL Range: Redefining Premium with Quality, Durability, and Sustainability.

PLACENTIA, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlon Graphics, a premier global manufacturer of graphic materials, is proud to announce the launch of VITAL, its innovative new non-PVC product range. VITAL represents a significant step forward in the graphics industry, setting a new standard for those who demand excellence in quality, durability, and sustainability without compromise. Engineered to deliver the essentials for success, the VITAL Range underscores Arlon's commitment to innovation, performance, and environmental stewardship.

Introducing the First Products in the VITAL Range:

DPF V9700: A premium cast polyurethane film, featuring FLITE Technology®, designed for exceptional performance in full or partial vehicle wraps and fleet vehicle branding.

SERIES V3370: A premium cast polyurethane gloss overlaminate, that provides superior scratch recovery properties, chemical resistance, and extended durability. Like DPF V9700, this overlaminate is perfect for vehicle wraps and fleet branding and can be combined with a variety of other Arlon films for different applications.

Both products exemplify the VITAL range's benefits to sustainability. These non-PVC films represent the culmination of Arlon's research and development efforts, offering an unparalleled combination of performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

The global product launch, scheduled for March 19th, 2024, marks a significant milestone for Arlon Graphics and the graphics material industry at large. Arlon's VITAL range will debut at FESPA Global Print Expo Amsterdam 2024 where attendees will have an opportunity to interact with these new products. Additionally, customers are encouraged to visit vital.arlon.com to engage with three different levels of training sessions, learn more about the VITAL Range, and find a distributor to purchase and experience these products firsthand.

"Arlon's VITAL Range is more than just a product launch; it's a commitment to our customers, our industry, and a step towards a more sustainable future," said Rebecca Chen, Director of Product Management and Development at Arlon Graphics. "We're excited to offer our customers products that not only meet but exceed their expectations for quality, performance, and sustainability. We invite everyone to explore the VITAL Range and see what these amazing products can do for them."

The launch of the VITAL Range is supported by a series of training sessions, tailored to enhance user engagement and knowledge through three escalating levels of depth and complexity. The first level of training, Intro to VITAL, offers participants an introductory insight into the first VITAL products, DPF V9700 and Series V3370, alongside the opportunity to receive a product sample and the chance to win an e-bike, underlining the brand's commitment to sustainability. Progressing to the second level, Hands-On Virtual Training, participants are provided with a comprehensive VITAL kit delivered directly to their door, containing samples, essential tools, and a phone mount, ensuring they can participate in the virtual training from any location while experiencing the VITAL difference first-hand.

This educational journey culminates in the third level, where participants can book in-person training sessions with Arlon Technical Solution experts to unlock the full potential of the VITAL Range through advanced training, further solidifying their product understanding and proficiency. Additionally, Arlon's Green Rewards Cashback program incentivizes participation by offering participants of levels two and three the opportunity to earn up to USD $750, or equivalent local currency, in cashback on their VITAL product purchases.

This strategic blend of education, training, and rewarding incentives guarantees that both new and existing customers have extensive opportunities to discover, engage with, and benefit from the VITAL Range. This initiative not only rewards participation but also encourages the adoption of sustainable practices within the industry. These virtual trainings and information about Arlon's VITAL Range and the Green Rewards Cashback program can be found at vital.arlon.com.

Experience the future of non-PVC graphic materials with Arlon Graphics' VITAL Range. Discover the difference quality, durability, and sustainability can make in your projects. Visit vital.arlon.com to learn more and take the first step towards a greener, more successful future.

About Arlon Graphics

Arlon Graphics is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality graphic materials for the visual communication, vehicle wrap, and wide-format digital printing industries. With a focus on innovation, performance, and sustainability, Arlon is dedicated to producing materials that not only deliver exceptional results but also contribute to a healthier planet. Headquartered in California, USA, Arlon serves customers worldwide, driving the industry forward with groundbreaking products and technical support.

For further information on all Arlon products, visit arlon.com:

U.S.A. Office: 200 Boysenberry Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Tel: (800) 232-7161, (714) 985-6300; Fax: (714) 985-6305

EMEA Office: Dr. Lelykade 22B, 2583CM Den Haag, The Netherlands

Tel: +31 (0) 70-354-4311; Fax: +31 (0) 70-355-7721

China Office: No. 1989 Xinchang Road, Weifang, Shandong, 262400, China

Tel: +86 0536 6226568

