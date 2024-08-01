Arlow Launches Low-Alcohol Wines That Don't Compromise on Flavor

New Wine Brand Offers Better for You, Tastier Options for Mindful Drinking

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlow, the first truly low-alcohol wine brand in the U.S., announces its official launch in response to the growing consumer demand for more mindful beverage options. Arlow offers a range of delicious, low-alcohol, low-calorie wines that deliver a full flavor experience without the compromise, or the hangover.

With 64% of Millennials seeking out healthier alcohol options1 and 34% of all wine drinkers looking for ways to moderate their alcohol intake2, Arlow caters to the evolving preferences of wine enthusiasts and younger drinkers who are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional high-alcohol beverages. Each bottle of Arlow wine has 6.5% ABV, providing a satisfying flavor profile comparable to full-strength wines while offering a significantly reduced alcohol content. Arlow wine contains 70 calories per glass, significantly lower than the average glass of wine, which can range from 120-150 calories.

"We are excited to introduce Arlow to the market and provide consumers with a truly exceptional low-alcohol wine option," said Brandon Joldersma, CEO of Arlow and Surely Wines. "Our team's expertise in winemaking, combined with our passion for creating more moderate beverage choices, has resulted in a product that redefines the low-alcohol wine category. Arlow is perfect for those who want to enjoy palatable wine without the guilt or the next-day consequences."

The influx of "diet-driven" wines focusing on fewer calories and lower sugar can leave discerning drinkers unsatisfied, sacrificing taste for a perceived health benefit. Arlow is looking to bridge that gap by prioritizing taste above all else. Unlike other lower-alcohol options, Arlow delivers a complex and satisfying flavor profile, ensuring a truly enjoyable wine experience without sacrificing health goals.



Arlow's inaugural collection features a diverse range of varietals, including Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these wines showcase bright fruit flavors, balanced acidity, and smooth finishes. Unlike many low-alcohol alternatives, Arlow wines are made exclusively from California-grown grapes, are low in sulfites, and free from artificial additives, sweeteners, and concentrates. The brand prides itself on being nutritionally transparent displaying ingredients and health details on the bottle with a nutrition fact panel. At launch, each 750ml bottle will retail for $22 and new customers will receive 15% off their first purchase.

Surely Wines, Arlow's sister company, is renowned for its innovative approach to alcohol-free wine production and its commitment to quality. With a strong foundation in the wine industry, the Surely Wines team has brought its expertise to create Arlow, a brand dedicated to offering consumers a healthier and enjoyable wine experience.

Arlow wines will be available for purchase on August 1, 2024 at DrinkArlow.com and in select retailers later this year.

About Arlow

Arlow is a California-based wine company dedicated to producing exceptional low-alcohol wines that cater to the current consumer's desire for moderation and balance. With a focus on quality, flavor, and transparency, Arlow offers a refreshing alternative to traditional wine options.

