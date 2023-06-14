The fifth annual EdTech Breakthrough award recognizes Arly as global leader in educational technology out of 2,400 nominations from more than 16 countries

WESTWOOD, Mass., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BellXcel , a national leader dedicated to empowering providers of youth programs through innovative solutions, today announced that its proprietary youth program management software Arly is the winner of the 2023 Education Administration Solution of the Year award by EdTech Breakthrough , a formative market intelligence organization that honors excellence, innovation and success in the educational technology industry.

Arly by BellXcel Wins 2023 Education Administration Solution of the Year Award

Built from BellXcel's 30 years of practitioner experience, Arly empowers youth program providers with tools and resources that increase efficiency and improve operations, so they can focus on what really matters—elevating the potential of the children they serve. EdTech Breakthrough chose Arly out of 2,400 nominations from more than 16 countries because its all-inclusive approach to program planning and implementation that fosters equity and inclusion for every stakeholder involved.

"Leaders that leverage the trusted adults in their local communities to unlock significant potential in our youth are essential to making the world a better place," EdTech Breakthrough Managing Director James Johnson said. "Arly does just that through its affordable, easy-to-use platform that provides everything needed to operate quality youth programs grounded in equity and evidence – it's unlike any solution on the market today."

Key features within the Arly platform include online registration and enrollment to remove the operational burden on staff and free up time to focus on the participant experience, a planning and analytics dashboard to help directors make data-driven decisions to enhance and grow their activities, communication apps to strengthen family engagement through direct messages and photo sharing and a content-rich library of professional development courses to upskill staff.

"Arly was developed in response to our first-hand experience as a direct provider of youth programs – we know what keeps our partners up at night because we've walked in their shoes," said BellXcel CEO Lauren Sanchez Gilbert, Ed.D. "We're committed to enriching the lives of youth program directors, administrators, staff, students and their families, and are honored to accept the Education Administration Solution of the Year award from EdTech Breakthrough."

Arly has earned numerous industry recognitions to date, including winner of the 2022 Early Childhood Education Innovation of the Year award by Edtech Breakthrough and finalist for the 2022 EdTech Digest Awards for Best Emerging Technology Solution.

About Arly by BellXcel

Arly is a complete youth program management solution developed by leading, national nonprofit BellXcel, that provides a pathway for rapid scale and drive better outcomes. As BellXcel seeks to address the urgent need for quality, affordable youth program opportunities, Arly empowers providers with tools and resources that increase efficiency and improve operations, so they can focus on what really matters–elevating the potential of the children they serve. Visit arly.com.

