Arly Impact Award Winners Announced

Exceptional youth program leaders in Texas and New Hampshire selected from a national slate of nominees

WESTWOOD, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arly , a youth programming solution, today announced the winners of the 2023 Arly Impact Awards. Academy Site Director of the YMCA of Greater Nashua, Merrimack Branch in Merrimack, N.H., Angelique 'Angel' Demanche, was recognized as the Arly Rising Star Impact Award recipient and Yesenia Gonzales, 21st Century District Director of Jubilee Academies in Brownsville, Texas, was recognized as the Arly Educator of the Year Impact Award. Awards were distributed during surprise, local presentations and included students, colleagues, family and community members to celebrate this special achievement.

Arly Educator of the Year Impact Award (Left to Right): Tom Kroger (Jubilee), Dr. Atikah Shemshack (Jubilee), Dr. Lauren Sanchez Gilbert, Ed.D (Arly), Yesenia Gonzalez, (Arly Impact Educator of the Year), Sandra Gonzalez (Jubilee), Alicia Bolt (Jubilee), Dr. Kevin Phillips, (Jubilee) Arly Rising Star Impact Award (Left to Right): Dr. Lauren Sanchez Gilbert, Ed.D (Arly), Angel Demanche (Arly Impact Rising Star) and Joe Manzoli (YMCA of Greater Nashua)

Arly was developed by BellXcel , a national leader dedicated to empowering providers of youth programs with solutions that help children reach their full potential. The Arly Impact Awards honor individuals making an extraordinary impact on the children in their community. The Rising Star award recognizes an emerging leader in youth programming and Educator of the Year celebrates an educator, leader or staff member who goes above and beyond to make sure the children, their coworkers and community thrive.

"Access to high-quality experiences beyond the school day is vital to elevating the potential of every child. I was delighted to personally present Arly Impact Awards to both Angel and Yesenia and celebrate the inspiring effect they've had on their respective programs," said Lauren Sanchez Gilbert, Ed.D., CEO of BellXcel. "We honor their commitment to ensuring the children in their communities are supported with enriching opportunities that light the way to brighter futures and bigger dreams."

Angel Demanche is highly celebrated by her colleagues as someone who can instill a love of learning in children.

"It takes humility and compassion to impart knowledge and ignite a love for learning in children and educators, and Angel possesses both," said YMCA of Greater Nashua Executive Director of Education Carlisa Choate.

Yesenia Gonzales is touted as a problem solver who never lets obstacles get in her way.

"Yesenia operates with integrity and always wants to do the best work in the right way," said RGV Associate Superintendent Sandra Gonzales. "When she messes up, she dusts herself off and focuses on how she can do better the next day."

About Arly by BellXcel

Arly is a comprehensive youth programming solution developed by leading, national nonprofit BellXcel, that provides a pathway for rapid scale and drives better outcomes. As BellXcel seeks to address the urgent need for quality, affordable youth program opportunities, Arly empowers providers with tools and resources that increase efficiency and improve operations, so they can focus on what really matters–elevating the potential of the children they serve. For more information, visit arly.com .

About the YMCA of Greater Nashua

The Y is one of the nation's leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of Greater Nashua facilities, located in both Nashua and Merrimack, engage 39,000+ men, women and children annually – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. For more information visit, www.nmymca.org .

About Jubilee Academies

Jubilee Academies is an open-enrollment charter school based in San Antonio, Texas, with over 20 years of providing quality education to our community. The district enrolls students from Pre-(K)4 through 12th grade. There are 12 campuses currently serving communities throughout Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Kingsville, and the Rio Grande Valley. Each campus provides a safe and structured environment focused on leadership, academics, and a balance of mind and body for lifetime success. For more information, visit www.jubileeacademies.org .

