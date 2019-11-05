ARM & HAMMER™ and OxiClean™ Lighten the Load for College Students and Parents in Partnership with The Laundry Chute

EWING, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On average, college students spend 64 hours a year doing laundry – time that could be better spent studying or enjoying all that campus life has to offer. Recognizing the opportunity for a more convenient, high-quality laundry solution ARM & HAMMER™ and OxiClean™ laundry brands of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. have teamed up with The Laundry Chute, an innovative 24/7 collegiate peer-to-peer laundry ecosystem. The Laundry Chute, powered by ARM & HAMMER™ and OxiClean™, provides a cutting-edge full-service laundry solution to on-campus as well as off-campus students, that lightens the load for both college students and their parents.

Using The Laundry Chute Arm & HammerTM mobile app, students can drop off their laundry bags at on-campus proprietary smart lockers which are accessible 24/7. Then a student processor will launder and fold the items using the on-campus laundry facility in as little as 4-8 hours. ARM & HAMMERTM and OxiCleanTM detergent plus stain remover and color boost paks work to ensure a powerful clean that students can rely on, without any of the wait for a dryer to become available and with assurance their clothes are neatly folded right out of the dryer cycle. Parents can also have peace of mind knowing that their children will always have fresh and clean clothes and linens, and fewer piles of laundry to do every time they come home.

"Through our collaboration with The Laundry Chute, we're excited to offer today's time-crunched, tech-savvy students a 24/7, on-demand laundry service powered by ARM & HAMMER™ and OxiClean™," said Tammy Talerico, Director of Licensing at Church & Dwight Co., Inc. "We look forward to continuing a strong collaboration with The Laundry Chute as we expand rapidly across campuses nationwide." The Laundry Chute's collegiate service launched first at the University of Pittsburgh that has over 18,000 students, and they are all able to download The Laundry Chute and Arm & Hammer™ mobile app to sign up as processors or customers. The service will continue to exclusively use ARM & HAMMER™ and OxiClean™ products with baking soda to deliver a powerful clean.

"When we looked at ways to scale The Laundry Chute on a much larger and national level, it was critical to bring in the right partner with industry expertise and a trusted and reputable product portfolio," said Chief Executive Officer, The Laundry Chute, James Janis. "It became clear that Church & Dwight was the best partner to support our growth and expansion."

To learn more about The Laundry Chute, LLC, including its partnership with Church & Dwight Co., Inc., please visit https://www.thelaundrychute.com/arm-hammer-partnership/.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit www.armandhammer.com.

About OxiCleanTM

More than 15 years ago scientists came up with a way to harness the power of oxygen to clean better than ever before. That breakthrough was OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover, a cleaning sensation that virtually revolutionized the industry. Today, there are several OxiClean products to fit your needs that all have one thing in common – tough stain removal! While the OxiClean brand family has grown to include laundry boosters, laundry pretreaters, and a dishwashing booster, the original Versatile Stain Remover powder is strong as ever and still tackles many different stains in and around the home! OxiClean™ products are chlorine free and safe on colors.

About The Laundry Chute, LLC

The Laundry Chute is a technology-enabled laundry services company, based in Pittsburgh, PA, which offers peer-to-peer on-demand laundry services to college students nationwide. Initially launched at the University of Pittsburgh, The Laundry Chute is expanding its offering of full-service wash, dry, and fold services, nationwide. The Laundry Chute's business model involves utilizing existing on-campus equipment, which drives down the services costs. The Laundry Chute has agreements with CSC ServiceWorks, Caldwell & Gregory, and WASH Multifamily Laundry, whose existing on-campus equipment The Laundry Chute utilizes. For more information visit https://www.thelaundrychute.com.

