ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda and Garcelle Beauvais Team Up to Launch The Baking Soda Showdown at-home Cleaning Competition for Families

EWING, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda, in partnership with actress, author, and real-life housewife Garcelle Beauvais, launched "The Baking Soda Showdown," a sweepstakes and an at-home cleaning competition to infuse a little fun and friendly rivalry into home cleaning. Designed with parents in mind, The Baking Soda Showdown gives families a chance to win $10,000. Participants also get access to a bracket-inspired cleaning challenge from ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda.

Beginning today through June 15, 2021, consumers can visit www.BakingSodaShowdown.com to enter for a chance to win the $10,000 sweepstakes grand prize and also participate in the cleaning challenge. Organized by room, The Baking Soda Showdown cleaning challenge features four downloadable brackets with specific cleaning tasks, step-by-step instructions, and a list of supplies including ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda for each matchup. Families will work together to complete each bracket and parents can personalize the rewards for whoever cleans up the best.

"As a mom of three boys, I know how difficult it is to get the kids involved with anything that remotely looks like cleaning," Beauvais said. "That's why I'm teaming up with Arm & Hammer for The Baking Soda Showdown to show how you can motivate the whole family to get involved in home cleaning, and spend some quality time together while you do it."

For over 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda has been committed to being a helping hand by encouraging inventive problem-solving, providing smart solutions throughout the home, and empowering parents and educators with creative ideas to engage kids from the classroom to the playroom. In a year unlike any other, the brand is aiming to extend that commitment with at-home experiences that help entertain the whole family while spending quality time together.

"Arm & Hammer Baking Soda understands the importance of keeping kids engaged, and the extra pressure and prep work there is on families who have been spending more time at home than ever before," said Elizabeth Slenker, Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda. "We created The Baking Soda Showdown to not only provide a fun and easy way for parents get the whole family involved in home cleaning, but to truly offer a helping hand where our consumers need it most."

To enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes grand prize and to learn more about The Baking Soda Showdown, visit https://www.bakingsodashowdown.com

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit www.armandhammer.com.

*Abbreviated Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of the 50 U.S./DC. To enter visit www.bakingsodashowdown.com and complete the online entry form. Drawing to be conducted on or about 6/21/21. One Grand Prize of $10,000. Sweepstakes begins on 4/27/21 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on 6/15/21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. See Official Rules for full details. Sponsor: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Princeton South Corporate Center, 500 Charles Ewing Blvd., Ewing, NJ 08628.

