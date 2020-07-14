ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda Announces a Virtual Summer Camp Made for Kids, But Designed to Take the Pressure Off Parents

EWING, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda is proud to announce ARM & HAMMER™ Summer Camp, a free, on-demand virtual camp designed to look, feel and sound like it's for kids, but the truth is - it was created with parents in mind. Beginning Monday, July 27, this week-long experience will feature a series of videos on the brand's YouTube channel, giving parents ideas and instructions for kid-friendly bakes, crafts and STEM experiments. These daily playlists will inspire kids to learn and create, while giving parents the flexibility to join in or take a quick break for themselves.

For over 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda has been committed to being a helping hand by encouraging inventive problem-solving, providing smart solutions throughout the home, and empowering parents and educators with creative ideas to engage kids from the classroom to the playroom. In a summer unlike any other, the brand is aiming to extend that commitment with a fully customizable camp experience that gives parents the option to work together with their kids or watch from the sidelines.

"From summer camps closing their doors to virtual learning extending into the new school year, the COVID-19 pandemic has left many parents scrambling to entertain kids who have been stuck at home for months," said Tara Tanico, Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda. "We created ARM & HAMMER™ Summer Camp to take the pressure of prep and planning off of mom and dad, empowering them to kick back and experience camp on their own terms."

ARM & HAMMER™ Summer Camp activities are curated by themes – Surprising, Colorful, Reactions, Discovery, Creative Expression – and include downloadable activity sheets to ensure kids spend less time in front of the screen and more time creating. These activities have been inspired by the endless possibilities of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda, which product fans have been unlocking for generations. To lead these activities, the brand enlisted a diverse cast of savvy parents with extensive expertise in science, baking and general-art making, including former STEAM camp organizer, Ana Dziengel; Lunchbox Dad, Beau Coffron; and crafting personality, Amber Kemp-Gerstel.

To learn more about ARM & HAMMER™ Summer Camp, register to participate, or sign up to receive a first look at camp activities and camp shopping lists, please visit https://www.armandhammer.com/summercamp.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit www.armandhammer.com.

Media Contact:

Devin Duncan

(832) 452-8040

[email protected]

SOURCE ARM & HAMMER