ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda Uncovers Just How Many Unused Products Americans Own and Takes on Recycling

Buying just to buy : On average, adults have purchased four items in the past year they have never used, including accessories, beauty products, and household items

: On average, adults have purchased four items in the past year they have never used, including accessories, beauty products, and household items Consumerism is alive and well : According to the survey, 1 in 4 American adults (28%) have at least 5 items in their homes that they purchased but never used, with 15% having 10 or more unused items

: According to the survey, 1 in 4 American adults (28%) have at least 5 items in their homes that they purchased but never used, with 15% having 10 or more unused items More makeup : On average, millennial women (ages 18-40) have 18 cosmetic items but regularly use 5 of those products

: On average, millennial women (ages 18-40) have 18 cosmetic items but regularly use 5 of those products Clutter is common among millennials: Only 33% of millennials get rid of items they do not use in their home once a year, and only 26% of adults usually stick to their New Year's resolutions to clean annually

"ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda is one of America's most trusted multiuse and versatile product. By providing consumers with more than 100 DIY solutions, our iconic brand takes up minimal space in the home while providing endless craft, cleaning, and beauty possibilities," said Joanne Lesaca, Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda.

As a brand that is committed to versatility and smart consumer solutions, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda has strategically partnered with TerraCycle, a world leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams, to give ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda plastic pouches a second life through recycling. Consumers will now have the option to opt into gathering these packages in their communities, which TerraCycle will then collect, break down and repurpose into material used to make brand-new products. TerraCycle reuses, upcycles, and recycles waste instead of incinerating or landfilling it, which keeps resources cycling in our economy.

"At TerraCycle, we allow consumers to send us used packaging that we can turn into raw material for new products," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda and the Church & Dwight family, who are working with us to make a sustainable future possible."

The items collected through the ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda and TerraCycle program will be used to create new school garden planters for PS 58 The Carroll School in Brooklyn, NY where actress, reality TV star, author and ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda partner La La Anthony attended elementary school. What was once home clutter is now being repurposed to improve a community.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit www.armandhammer.com.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com and connect with The Harris Poll on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is the world's leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams, ranging from used cigarette butts to coffee capsules to ocean plastic to oral and beauty care products and packaging. The waste is collected through manufacturer-funded programs that are free to the public, as well as Zero Waste Boxes that are purchased by end users for recycling from homes, offices, factories and public spaces. The collected waste is converted into a variety of raw materials that are sold to manufacturers that produce new products. Each year, across 21 countries, TerraCycle collects and repurposes billions of pieces of waste, donating millions of dollars to schools and charities in the process. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com. To learn about investing in TerraCycle US Inc., visit www.ownterracycle.com.

1 The Arm & Hammer™ Baking Soda Survey was commissioned by Church & Dwight Co., Inc, and conducted online by The Harris Poll among 4,075 U.S. adults ages 18+ from March 27-30 2018. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Devin Duncan at Devin.Duncan@edelman.com.

2 Calculated by dividing the average number used by the average number owned

