ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter Unveils Social Sweepstakes to Boost Cat Adoption, Offering Shelters $30K and AI Personality Pics

Many cats struggle to find homes because their personalities don't shine through in standard adoption photos, especially when they're stressed in unfamiliar shelter environments. Creating engaging profiles can also be time-consuming and costly for shelters. However, a recent survey of 1,260 respondents by TINT and ARM & HAMMER™ Kitty Krew revealed that Gen Z and Millennials are most likely to adopt when they see photos and videos that capture a cat's behavior, along with a detailed personality bio.

To bridge this gap, ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter, in collaboration with creative agency Razorfish , developed an AI tool to easily create engaging cat portraits that capture people's attention and hearts while scrolling. After inputting basic information about a cat and uploading a photo, the tool generates an AI Personality Pic that brings the true nature of the cat to life, helping potential adopters connect with them instantly.

"A lot of shelters can't afford the resources to create captivating adoption profiles," said Pam Johnson-Bennett, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant. "Using ARM & HAMMER AI Personality Pics provides an opportunity for cats, especially those harder to adopt, to shine. By highlighting their individual traits or special needs, these profiles help create deeper, lasting connections with potential adopters, giving these deserving cats a better chance at finding a loving home."

In June, ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter partnered with the ASPCA® for Adopt a Shelter Cat Month to debut its Personality Pics AI tool during several virtual adoption events to raise awareness and drive adoptions. This initiative not only helped raise $200,000 for the ASPCA in just 72 hours through a matching donation campaign, but also led to several adoptions.

"Building on our success with the ASPCA, the social media sweepstakes aims to use generative AI to create playful, captivating portraits that enhance connections between adopters and cats to ultimately increase adoption rates," said Carly Catalano, Associate Director of ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. "The goal of the ARM & HAMMER Cat Litter Feline Generous program is to help shelters find loving homes for all cats, especially those that need an extra spotlight. We're thrilled to offer shelters a tool to make their adoption profiles less time-consuming and more engaging, so more cats find loving homes."

The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program easily connects people to a network of local cat shelters across the country to help increase adoption and generate product and monetary donations, with a specific focus on cats who tend to be overlooked due to age, appearance or misunderstood personalities.

