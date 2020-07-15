ARM & HAMMER™ Launches Clean & Simple™ Laundry Detergent, Specially Formulated to Provide a Powerful Clean with 6 Essential Ingredients

Compared to some other leading laundry detergents containing 10 to 30 ingredients, ARM & HAMMER™ Clean & Simple™ contains only six ingredients – a hard-working cleaner, an active stain fighter, a laundry booster, pure baking soda, a water softener and a gentle fragrance – each designed to play an essential role in delivering a powerful clean. The product is also free of unnecessary chemicals, preservatives, dyes, phosphates, or parabens.

"As a leading value brand, ARM & HAMMER™ is always looking for ways to provide affordable, powerful cleaning solutions so consumers can navigate their busy lives and feel confident about the products they use in their homes," said Laurie Kirschner, Director of Marketing for ARM & HAMMER™. "Clean & Simple™ was created with parents in mind and meets EPA Safer Choice product standards to be safer for the entire family."

The brand's new campaign was inspired by parents' ingenious solutions to make things cleaner, simpler, smarter and better for the entire family. In support of the campaign and, in an effort to celebrate parents, the brand has enlisted the Clean & Simple Six Squad – a group of carefully curated influencers who will join forces to showcase the empowerment that comes with finding effective cleaning solutions. From showcasing tips & tricks on tackling laundry to sharing firsthand experiences and personal anecdotes, the Clean & Simple Six Squad will help parents find ways to achieve a happy, healthy, and clean household.

"As a cleaning expert, and a parent myself, I understand how important -- yet challenging -- it can be to maintain a clean home. I'm always looking for new solutions to add to my routine that will benefit me and my family," said Melissa Maker, cleaning expert, author and founder of Clean My Space and member of the Clean & Simple Six Squad. "I'm excited to partner with ARM & HAMMER™ Clean & Simple™ as we embark on a mission to help parents feel confident in their cleaning routines and educate them on the best tips, tricks and products that won't break the bank."

ARM & HAMMER™ is also increasing its commitment to cleaner solutions for people and the planet, by manufacturing detergents at its plants which use 100 percent certified renewable electricity, and using recycle-friendly packaging with easy "How-to-Recycle" instructions. Clean & Simple™ also provides consumers with ingredient transparency by featuring the ingredients on its label and website.

ARM & HAMMER™ Clean & Simple™ is available in a variety of sizes and prices ranging from $4.99-$8.99 at Walmart, Target, Dollar stores, Grocery stores and Amazon nationwide. In fact, consumers can save 35% per load versus the leading liquid laundry detergent.

For more information on ARM & HAMMER™ Clean & Simple™, please visit https://www.cleansimple.com.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Melissa Maker

Melissa Maker is host of the CleanMySpace YouTube channel and founder of Clean My Space, a housekeeping service based in her native Canada. With an ever-expanding community of YouTube subscribers (over 1.4 million as of March 2020) and almost 200,000,000 video views, Melissa dispenses useful, time-saving cleaning tips, tricks and recommendations. This includes everything from developing a daily cleaning routine to decluttering and organizing around the home, for a global audience spanning 165 countries. While Melissa has delivered her expert advice on cleaning products, tools, and DIY substitutes for over ten years, she wasn't always a cleaning pro (or fan) and understands that people are looking for practical, time-saving solutions to everyday problems. Melissa's fans tune in on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to get the latest advice on their cleaning needs and follow Melissa's life as an entrepreneur, foodie and mother of a toddler!

