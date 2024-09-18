Arm and National Public Media Announce Custom Podcast Tech Unheard

The dynamic, interview-style series will give listeners access to behind-closed-doors conversations between Haas and his guests, exploring the mindset required to build some of today's biggest technology and computing companies. Instead of focusing on conventional technical discussions, the podcast will reveal the motivations and drivers behind each leader's path and provide a look into some of the most pressing developments and trends in their space, in addition to a few entertaining anecdotes of success and failure along the way.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will be the featured guest on the first episode of Tech Unheard, available on October 9. Subscribe now to be the first to hear new episodes on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, or anywhere podcasts are found.

"Tech Unheard will give listeners a chance to be 'in the room' with leaders across our industry as we talk about everything from the future of AI to more personal career experiences," said Rene Haas, CEO, Arm. "This unscripted, intellectually honest and lighthearted podcast will serve as a way to connect with audiences in an engaging and inspiring way, and I look forward to many interesting conversations ahead."

Tech Unheard the first custom podcast series from NPM and Arm. NPM offers custom audio production to brands via its in-house creative studio NPM Creative, which provides best-in-class audio and visual storytelling. Along with custom audio, NPM Creative's robust suite of offerings includes native sponsorship design, digital creative services and bespoke research capabilities. NPM Creative has worked with over 70 of today's most recognizable brands including Capital One, SAP Concur and Deloitte.

"We are excited to be partnering with Arm to bring their brand to life through audio," said Gina Garrubbo, President & CEO of NPM. "This work exemplifies the continued recognition from brands of the dynamic and vital role podcasts play as a medium for innovative ideas and cultivating an audience of thought leaders."

Tech Unheard is executive produced by NPM VP of Sponsorship Products & NPM Creative Erica Osher and NPM Creative Supervising Producer Shannon Boerner.

ABOUT ARM

Arm is the industry's highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform with unmatched scale that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm is delivering advanced solutions that allow the world's leading technology companies to unleash the unprecedented experiences and capabilities of AI. Together with the world's largest computing ecosystem and 20 million software developers, we are building the future of AI on Arm.

All information is provided "as is" and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2024 Arm Limited.

ABOUT NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA

National Public Media is a full-service corporate sponsorship organization, working with brands, agencies, producers and broadcasters to develop campaigns that deliver on sponsor objectives while fueling the mission of public media. NPM serves as the exclusive sponsorship representative for the NPR network, which reaches 163M people monthly across platforms, and designs multi-market campaigns with public media stations around the country. National Public Media is committed to excellence in audience research, measurement tools, product design and creative consultation and production for each of its brand and station partners.

National Public Media is jointly owned by NPR, PBS and Boston's powerhouse PBS station WGBH.

MEDIA CONTACTS

National Public Media

Devon Landis

[email protected]

Arm External Communications

Kristen Ray

[email protected]

SOURCE National Public Media