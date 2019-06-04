ARM® Announces Game-Changing Strategic Software Business

DENVER, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARM® Data Center Software today announced its new business strategy to become the dominant player in network inventory management software. The company has transformed from a professional services company, known for its DISCOVER to RECOVER program , to a software-based company. The new software focus will strengthen ARM's ability to help providers modernize their legacy network management and information systems and enhance their digital transformation.

ARM's software business, builds on its data integrity expertise and asset management offerings, by equipping service providers with the necessary visibility into network data for intelligent context-based decision making in days, not months. Its Network Inventory SaaS, cARMa®, enables service providers to take control and gain visibility into expense, revenue, and capacity of their network infrastructure. Users directly associate orders, revenue, and expenses to network infrastructure for a single source of truth across departmental barriers.

"ARM has built a strong business with its infrastructure customers thanks to deep domain knowledge." according to Frank McDermott, CEO of ARM. "The move to a SaaS offering is an important new product and go-to-market strategy for ARM that represents the next logical step in our mission to solve the data integrity challenges of the telecommunications industry."

Built on the Microsoft cloud, cARMa offers unparalleled features to import, pull, and correlate information from other, often siloed, data sources into one single view. ARM chose Microsoft cloud to provide cARMa with a platform that inherently offers scale, performance, security, and innovation, enabling ARM to focus on solving its clients' core business challenges.

Customers using ARM cloud-based software have access to significant benefits such as faster turn up time, lower cost of adoption and operation, enterprise-class security and authentication, and easy implementation of new service innovations and scalability.

"ARM software is transforming the way work gets done, and the way service providers and data centers think about data," shares Joseph McDermott, COO/CFO of ARM. "Initially, customers engage with us on a tactical challenge, then ARM goes thru the discovery process and brings all the data sources into one view. As that happens, clients envision their inventory data as a key strategic enabler of their modernization, integration, and financial initiatives."

ARM continues its commitment to work with providers of any size to replace outdated spreadsheets and siloed data practices that result in fragmented views of the data center and network business. cARMa consolidates the ecosystem of network systems, thereby simplifying business reporting, reducing IT operational expenses and license fees, and enabling agile organizations. ARM's software strategy enables the company to deliver more value to its customers. By aligning our software and professional services, we are making it easier and more cost-effective for our software users to address mission-critical business challenges.

This month, ARM will be showcasing new cARMa functionality at ITW in Atlanta June 23-26. Experience cARMa, schedule a demonstration at ITW 2019.

ARM Data Center Software is the innovative provider of network lifecycle management solutions for carrier, colocation, and cloud operators. Our industry-first true SaaS solution, cARMa®, empowers clients of any size to quickly take control and gain visibility into expense, revenue, and capacity of network infrastructure for a single source of truth across departmental barriers. For more information, visit ARMdcs.com , or follow ARM on LinkedIn and Twitter .

