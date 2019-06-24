ARM® Announces New cARMa® Features for Unparalleled Visibility into Network Environments

DENVER, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARM® Data Center Software, the most innovative network inventory company, today announced the availability of new cARMa® features including Guru™, an analytics and mapping feature that provides full visibility into any network element and all infrastructure and customer services that traverse it.

cARMa is the industry-first true SaaS Network Inventory solution that enables service providers to take control and gain visibility into expense, revenue, workflows, and capacity of its network infrastructure. Users directly design circuits and associate orders, revenue, and expenses to network infrastructure in a single source of truth spanning departmental barriers. Customers using cARMa business intelligence benefit from greater visibility into network environments, control of expenses, and intelligent context-based decision making in minutes, not days.

Newly released, Guru is an unmatched analytics and mapping tool that provides operational and financial insight with a detailed view of how customers' services use network resources. Whereas competitors show end-point location impacts, Guru reads directly from the Circuit Layout Record stored in cARMa to identify impacts to customer, network, and subtending services at any level, from the entire site, fiber route, or the individual network element.

"ARM is transforming the way our clients think about data. Guru is a powerful tool that support organizations will use in real-time to prioritize impact down to a port or cross-connect outage, and executives will use to see sales revenue at risk right from their smartphone," comments Frank McDermott, CEO of ARM. "With cARMa, clients see data as an asset, and they are able to interact with it for better decision making."

As a cloud-native SaaS, cARMa offers a range of unmatched capabilities for the telecom industry to manage, change, and document network inventory, including:

Improve customer communication and experience with integrated CRM system data

See the past, present, and future of every network element with persistent audit logs to track every change made, by whom, and native built-in workflows to automatically link every task, directly to the network element affected

to identify all relevant matches to available information whether it is in a data field, notes, or even an attachment View field activity with geographic location mapping of tasks and workflows

of tasks and workflows Complete tasks and workflows and gain insight directly from smartphones with full function mobile access

Built on the Microsoft cloud, cARMa network inventory SaaS can rapidly scale and has the additional benefit of native integration to Microsoft Office 365, Dynamics 365, Teams, and Azure Active Directory. Cost effective, monthly, per-user pricing allows service providers of any size to collect, organize, and maintain quality operational and financial data. Now everyone across the organization, at any level, can take full advantage of the single source of data and real-time insights to make fully informed decisions.

ARM will be showcasing new cARMa functionality at ITW in Atlanta June 23-26. Experience cARMa, schedule a demonstration at ITW 2019.

About ARM Data Center Software

ARM Data Center Software is the innovative provider of network lifecycle management solutions for carrier, colocation, and cloud operators. Our industry-first true SaaS solution, cARMa®, empowers clients of any size to quickly take control and gain visibility into expense, revenue, and capacity of network infrastructure for a single source of truth across departmental barriers. For more information, visit ARMdcs.com , or follow ARM on LinkedIn and Twitter .

