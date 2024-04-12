TAIPEI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Arm will hold a series of special events during COMPUTEX 2024. Arm CEO Rene Haas will deliver a speech at 11:30 a.m. on June 3rd at the Grand Halai Hotel in Nangang to kick-off.

Arm CEO Rene Haas will be delivering a Partner’s Event Speech at COMPUTEX 2024

Rene Haas was appointed Chief Executive Officer in February 2022 and led the company to be re-listed successfully in Sept 2023. Prior to being appointed CEO, Rene was President of Arm's IP Product Groups (IPG) from January 2017. Under his leadership, Rene transformed IPG to focus on key solutions for vertical markets with a more diversified product portfolio and increased investment in the Arm software ecosystem.

Haas has visited Taiwan frequently and has closely engaged with partners within the Taiwanese semiconductor value chain. He has also participated in-person in COMPUTEX for several years, sharing his insightful industry viewpoints. In this year's COMPTUEX keynote speech titled "Accelerating AI innovation from cloud to edge" session, he will be focusing on in an age where artificial intelligence is going to unleash capabilities for society that we've never seen before, how AI can run on all of the world's compute touch points from cloud to edge. Haas will emphasize the importance of accelerating time to market for leading-edge Arm-based compute solutions within an environment where developers can easily innovate based on Arm software solutions.

COMPUTEX 2024 centered around the theme of Connecting AI, the event will feature 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations, collaborating with international technology powerhouses to participate. The stage is set on June 5 for the COMPUTEX Forum to take place, centering around the theme of Generative AI. The forum will feature discussions by international experts on hardware technology and software applications in Generative AI, offering forward-thinking and diverse perspectives for the global industry.

COMPUTEX 2024 showcases Taiwan's outstanding industrial capabilities, connecting international giants, global tech players, startups, and professional buyers in the industry to create infinite opportunities in the technology field jointly.

