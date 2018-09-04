ARM® Data Center Solutions is Transforming Network Data Inventory for Operators

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARM®, the most innovative network inventory and asset recovery company, today announces it has grown 300% since its launch last year at Capacity North America by enabling clients to transform their network inventory practices. ARM® is successfully working together with network providers to stop expense leakage, integrate acquisitions and turn up revenue faster, resulting in millions of dollars of Netex, Capex, and recovered revenues for its clients.

ARM Data Center Solutions

Clients' data driven transformation is enabled by ARM's proprietary cARMa® platform and experienced multi-disciplinary team who have certified over 350,000 ports to date, across 77 data centers. In the second quarter of 2018, ARM® expanded operations into Canada, supporting data centers in Toronto and Montreal.

"Clients are demanding the same thing whether they are CLECs, data center operators, or fiber operators, and that is to accelerate strategic and tactical initiatives that depend on accurate network data that is consolidated into a single source of truth," states Frank McDermott CEO of ARM®.

The communications market is moving quickly, there has been growth and modernization of networks with cloud architectures, virtualization and software defined services. Now the transformation of inventory and network data needs to keep pace with that modernization. "Initially customers engage with us on a tactical challenge, continues Frank McDermott, "then ARM® goes thru the discovery process and brings all the data sources into one view. As that happens, clients envision their inventory data as a key strategic enabler of their modernization, integration, and financial initiatives."

ARM® is the official Wi-Fi sponsor of Capacity North America 2018 hosted in Denver, CO on September 5-6, 2018. For more information about the conference agenda, visit Capacity North America 2018.

Request a meeting with ARM® at Capacity North America 2018 to discuss transforming your data inventory to accelerate your network monetization objectives.

About ARM® Data Center Solutions



ARM® Data Center Solutions is the innovative provider of network lifecycle management for carrier, colocation, and cloud operators. Our unique discover to recover solution maximizes clients' profitability and M&A synergies by transforming network inventory data, integrating acquired networks, and reducing expense leakage. ARM®'s multidisciplinary teams employ our proprietary platform cARMa® to modernize network operations, systems and inventory for clients, accelerating financial performance. For more information, visit ARMdcs.com or follow ARM on LinkedIn and Twitter.

