ARM Elbows In: Strong Q4 for ARM per Liftr Insights data

Liftr Insights article shows the rise and growing influence of ARM in global cloud.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, released an article outlining the numbers behind ARM growth in the major cloud providers.

Interestingly, ARM instances represented a high percentage (26.1%) of all deployments in Q4 2024. Liftr data show this is the highest deployment in any quarter to date.

The recent releases of GCP's Axion CPU and Microsoft Azure's Cobalt CPU were key ingredients for ARM growth

The Liftr Insights article points to the recent releases of GCP's Axion CPU and Microsoft Azure's Cobalt CPU as key ingredients for ARM growth.

With over 75% full-census coverage of public cloud deployments, Liftr Insights provides an objective source for visibility into an otherwise opaque world of cloud. With over half a decade of data delivery to Fortune 500 companies and investment firms, Liftr has proven its reliability to organizations needing trustworthy and consistent data.

"Our customers have seen the reliability and consistency of our data products," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "We've been told several times that Liftr data is the cleanest, most-reliable data some of these investment firms have ever used. That's powerful coming from these organizations who live in data from many different sources."

The report dives into the cost differences of cloud, such as an average discount of 49.2% and a 40.9% difference for Cobalt, specifically. It also outlines the power differences with data about wattage and performance per square foot.

"This data gives a glimpse into the breadth of our data," says Schadt. "Market intelligence analysts and financial consultants to CTO's are all taking note."

The article can be found at https://liftrinsights.com/news-release/arm-elbows-in-the-rising-influence-of-arm-in-the-cloud. It is the first in a series of articles the company will be releasing about topics ranging from ARM to data centers to AI.

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun Yitian, AWS Graviton, Azure Cobalt, Google Axion, NVIDIA Grace, and Ampere Computing Altra

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, AWS, Google, and Qualcomm

Public cloud AWS, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud , Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, CoreWeave, Lambda, and Vultr.

For a sample of Liftr data, check out the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Cloud Components Tracker, Intelligence Compute Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

