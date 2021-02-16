ARM Foundation for Cell and Gene Medicine appoints Jennifer Braswell Executive Director

BALTIMORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ARM Foundation for Cell and Gene Medicine (ARMF) is pleased to appoint Jennifer Briggs Braswell, PhD as the organization's next Executive Director. Braswell brings a wealth of experience in organizational management, revenue development, preclinical and clinical research. Braswell's exceptional work experience gives her a deep knowledge of cell, gene, and regenerative medicine at the national and global levels. She assumed the post February 1, 2021.

Prior to being appointed Executive Director, Braswell served as a Senior Advisor to ARMF, overseeing its flagship educational program, Healing Genes, and leading fundraising efforts. Prior to her work with ARMF, she was Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Membership Officer at ARMI BioFabUSA. Before that, Braswell was the Executive Director of the Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center at UC San Diego Health.

Braswell feels that there is a tremendous opportunity to define a patient centered approach to education about the potential benefits of cell, gene, and regenerative medicines. "Improving understanding about the potential benefits and the possible risks associated with cell and gene medicine is essential to getting transformative medicines to people who need them," Braswell says.

Brett Kopelan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says they are delighted to have Braswell as the first full-time Executive Director. "Jennifer's background in science, clinical and preclinical research and the development of the industry brings a credibility to ARMF that will enable the organization to execute on its mission. Furthermore, her outstanding management and communication skills ensure that ARMF is the premiere organization for education about the sector to attract and retain the best talent and allow the organization to expand its programming to best serve the public."

Braswell is taking over from Morrie Ruffin, the Co-founder and Executive Director. He will remain on the Board and as a special advisor. "The Board of Directors would like to thank Morrie Ruffin for his stellar leadership over the past three years, and we look forward to his continued contributions to the success of the Foundation through his role as a member of the Board of Directors," says Kopelan.

About the ARM Foundation for Cell and Gene Medicine

The ARM Foundation for Cell and Gene Medicine serves as the education and information catalyst on issues fundamental to making gene and cell therapies, tissue-engineered products and other regenerative medicine treatments available to patients. It is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2018 by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the preeminent international advocacy organization for regenerative medicine and advanced therapies. For more information, please visit www.thearmfoundation.org.

SOURCE ARM Foundation for Cell and Gene Medicine

Related Links

https://www.thearmfoundation.org

