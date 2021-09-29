ARM: Making Silent Progress in the Shadows

Technology from Arm Holdings is used as the basis for in-house designed processors, such as Amazon Web Service's Graviton. Building semiconductors internally allows cloud providers like AWS, Aliyun, Azure and Google Cloud (these four representing 2/3 of the public cloud market by some measurements) to reduce costs and take control of their supply chain. This results in lost potential revenue for companies like Intel and AMD.

Liftr Insights tracks publicly available data from top cloud providers to provide an objective measurement of these changes. For example, between July 2020 and July 2021, Liftr Insights noted a 195% increase in adoption of AWS Graviton, which has led to a corresponding decrease of configuration share for both Intel and AMD.

TMT investment firms and other clients use Liftr Insights data to feed their investment models and identify signals in the data as deployment of specific models and types of instances grow (and sometimes decrease). For example, instances with dedicated GPUs increased by 20% over the past year. That rate of growth has accelerated in the past few months based on the data tracked by Liftr Insights.

"There are not many ways to find these types of valuable signals⁠—and not without work. We bring cloud and semiconductor expertise along with our data," explains Schadt. "Our clients appreciate our unique data to help them gain an edge on their investments."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates market intelligence to portfolio managers and research analysts as well as supply chain customers. Liftr data includes configurations, components, deployment geo and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS and Google

Among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services , Microsoft Azure , Alibaba Cloud , and Google Cloud , as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Technology investors can easily ingest this timely, standardized and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr Insights provides a high-level map overlay of service growth and availability for the four tracked cloud service providers at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap .

