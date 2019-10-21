ARMA International & NetGovern to Launch Definitive Benchmarking of Information Governance Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMA International is joining forces with NetGovern to launch a definitive and data-driven benchmark & survey for information governance efforts. Based on ARMA's Information Governance Implementation Model, the survey will measure the maturity of companies across key elements of the model. The IG Maturity Survey will be introduced at ARMA InfoCon 2019, the information profession's premier annual event, which takes place October 21-23 in Nashville.

During the event, it is expected that hundreds of information professionals from companies across all sectors will take part in the ground-breaking survey. The initial ARMA/NetGovern IG Maturity Index will be published in early 2020.

The results will be shared in an in-depth report with the guidance and insight of renowned researcher Michael Osterman, principal of Osterman Research, a specialist market research & analytics firm. Osterman Research will also provide comprehensive analysis tools, enabling ARMA members to measure their maturity as compared to their peers by consulting the anonymized survey data.

ARMA International's Executive Director of Content & Programming, Nick Inglis, says of this effort, "This massive undertaking is the first-ever active benchmarking of companies' information governance programs based on the new model from ARMA, the Information Governance Implementation Model. We are thankful for the support of NetGovern in helping us achieve this vision and milestone for our profession. Providing our members with actionable insight on how information governance adoption is evolving is a key part of ARMA's mission."

NetGovern CEO, Pierre Chamberland, echoes this sentiment, "Our goal is to provide ongoing updates by running the survey on an annual basis. This way we can provide the evidence-based data points which will enable ARMA to consistently and accurately report on the progress of companies towards achieving business success with the information governance programs. From this effort, we also expect to be able to publish real-world best practices and lessons for all ARMA members to learn from."

Participants in this effort will be surveyed during ARMA InfoCon 2019 in Nashville, TN, with benchmarking results being shared in early 2020.

About NetGovern

NetGovern's information archiving and governance software helps mid-sized organizations solve data compliance, safeguard personal information, simplify eDiscovery and protect their reputation. Our all-in-one solution offers the fastest speed to value, lowest cost of ownership, and most secure visibility of sensitive information found in messages and files, independent of storage location. Contact info@netgovern.com, or visit www.netgovern.com for more information.

About ARMA

ARMA International, a not-for-profit professional association, is the authority on governing information as a strategic asset. The association was established in 1955. Its 27,000+ members include information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a variety of industries, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United-States, Canada, and more than 30 countries around the world.

