Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Rezolve AI Ltd.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada Acquisition Corp. I, (NASDAQ: AACI; AACI.W) a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Armada"), announced today that, at its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held on August 1, 2024, its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") between Armada, Rezolve Limited, Rezolve AI Limited ("Rezolve"), and Rezolve Merger Sub, Inc., as well as all other proposals related to the Business Combination. The closing of the Business Combination remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the ordinary shares of Rezolve being listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and certain other remaining conditions to closing.

Upon completion of the merger, Armada will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Rezolve and the combined company will operate as "Rezolve AI Limited." The ordinary shares and warrants of Rezolve are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "RZLV" and "RZLVW", respectively.

Armada plans to file the results of the Annual Meeting on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days after the date of the Special Meeting.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Armada was founded on November 5, 2020 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Armada entered into a Business Combination Agreement dated December 17, 2021, as amended on November 10, 2022 and further amended and restated pursuant to the terms of an amendment and restatement deed dated June 16, 2023 by and among Armada, Rezolve Limited, Rezolve, and Rezolve Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Rezolve Merger Sub"), which, among other things, provides for the merger of Armada with and into Rezolve Merger Sub, Inc. with Armada continuing as the surviving entity.

About Rezolve AI Limited

Rezolve AI leads the mobile commerce industry with our cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. By enabling retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices, we redefine mobile engagement. Our AI-driven platform simplifies the purchasing process, providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. With a commitment to innovation, we shape the future of digital commerce where technology seamlessly intersects with commerce for the benefit of businesses and consumers. Our scalable platform offers merchants actionable solutions to engage consumers effectively, managing high traffic volumes and gathering valuable engagement data in real-time.

The company was founded in 2016, is headquartered in London, UK and has offices in: Shanghai, New Delhi, Taipei, Frankfurt, Madrid, Mexico City and Providence, RI.

For more information, please visit www.rezolve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

