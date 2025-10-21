Armada and OpenAI to Advance Edge AI for Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada, a leader in edge computing, today announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI. The collaboration will focus on delivering smaller, industry-specific AI models designed to address operational challenges across critical sectors, enabling scalable, real-world deployment of AI applications at the edge.

As part of the agreement, Armada Galleons, ruggedized modular data centers, will serve as a key foundation for efficient inference compute, and Armada Edge Platform (AEP) will ensure seamless deployment of models in diverse and bandwidth-constrained environments. Armada has also tested and made available OpenAI's recently released open-weight model, gpt-oss-120b, on its Galleons. This collaboration empowers customers to build and deploy latency-sensitive AI/ML applications at the edge in a secure and scalable fashion, unlocking new possibilities across industries. This also enables customers to build and deploy applications with the models securely and in full compliance with data sovereignty requirements worldwide.

By combining Armada's flexible infrastructure with OpenAI's frontier models, customers will gain access to highly specialized models that deliver real-time insights in industries such as oil & gas, mining, public safety, and defense.

"With Armada, we're bringing the power of frontier AI directly to the edge—making it possible for organizations to act on data instantly, wherever it's generated," said Ashley Kramer, head of revenue at OpenAI. "This is another step toward unlocking AI's full potential to help industries move faster, build trust, and scale with confidence."

Beyond industry-specific modeling and edge deployment, both companies will explore additional areas of collaboration aligned with OpenAI's mission and Armada's capabilities:

Energy-Efficient AI: Optimizing model architectures and inference pipelines to make power consumption more efficient, a critical factor for remote and environmentally sensitive operations.

Advanced Explainability Tools: Building transparent AI systems that enhance trust and accountability, empowering users and decision-makers to better understand and act on model outputs.

"Armada's mission is to bridge the digital divide and empower organizations by simplifying data management, compute, and AI at the edge," said Dan Wright, Chief Executive Officer at Armada. "OpenAI enables us to deliver scalable, domain-focused models on high-performance infrastructure, putting actionable insights directly into the hands of customers wherever they operate."

Both companies' share a commitment to accelerating the adoption of responsible and industry-ready AI solutions. By uniting frontier AI models with robust edge infrastructure, Armada and OpenAI aim to transform how organizations harness data at the source, driving operational efficiency and fueling next-generation innovation.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Armada