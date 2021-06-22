ArmadaCare Appoints Mike Ross as Chief Revenue Officer

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmadaCare (www.ArmadaCare.com), a leader in the employer-sponsored health insurance market, today announced it has appointed Mike Ross to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ross will be responsible for driving business development and sustained, profitable growth for ArmadaCare by overseeing sales, partner development, lead generation and account management.

ArmadaCare recently created the CRO position to support its future growth activities, which includes launching more than a dozen innovative health benefits products that complement primary plans in the employer market, expanding beyond its initial footprint of executive medical reimbursement.

"Mike is an accomplished leader with experience driving sales and moving organizations forward," said Ed Walker, CEO of ArmadaCare. "I'm confident that with Mike joining our executive team, we'll be well poised to take ArmadaCare to new heights, while keeping our commitment to providing world-class service to our members, clients and partners."

Ross has a successful track record of driving innovation, growing businesses and leading diverse teams in the health and life insurance market. For the last five years, he's held key roles at two fast-growing InsureTech companies, Health IQ and Bestow, Inc. Prior to that, Ross held various executive positions, including Partner & Consumer Business Leader in the Health & Benefits Division at Mercer and Senior Vice President of Individual Private Medical and Business Development as well as Chief Marketing Officer at Cigna International.

"I admire ArmadaCare for how they are disrupting the market with their unique complementary health insurance solutions that address emerging needs like mental health coverage and access," said Ross. "This is such a great opportunity to help drive the next phase of growth for ArmadaCare."

About ArmadaCare

A leading insurance program manager and SiriusPoint company, ArmadaCare delivers uncommon health insurance solutions designed to enhance ordinary health benefits. With the steadfast belief that health insurance should be better, ArmadaCare's plans fill voids in coverage for routine and unexpected healthcare expenses, offer valuable health and productivity support services and invite usage with modern conveniences, education touchpoints and people-first service. The result gives our clients the edge they need to retain, recruit and reward talent at any level. Learn more at www.ArmadaCare.com.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Johnson

Vice President of Marketing & Communications, ArmadaCare

410-308-8447

SOURCE ArmadaCare

Related Links

https://armadacare.com/

