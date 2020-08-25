ArmadaHealth and Gallagher Student Health Partner to Improve Physician Referrals For College Students and Families

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmadaHealth®, a leading provider of physician recommendation technology, today announced their partnership with Gallagher Student Health & Special Risk to distribute QualityCare Connect®, ArmadaHealth's clinical navigation service. Gallagher will offer the solution to its higher education students and their families across the country in need of primary and/or specialty care physicians. QualityCare Connect helps match optimal physicians to the personal preferences and specific medical conditions of students.

"Our goal is to continually improve the quality of healthcare we provide our higher education clients and families. This will allow us to do that, finding the best doctor for students who might have healthcare challenges when they are away from home," said Peter Finney, President for Gallagher's Student Health and Special Risk team. "We offer services like this directly to student families, along with other supplemental products, to give them peace of mind while they are learning away from home."

ArmadaHealth's QualityCare Connect technology fuses human clinical expertise and billions of validated data points with proprietary relevancy logic to identify ideal physicians within a user-designated geographical range, who have expertise and a proven history of treating a student's exact medical condition or ailment. Coupled with a student's ability to provide additional personal preferences, QualityCare Connect is able to guarantee an ideal physician-patient match, setting the student up for the best possible outcomes. The white glove service provides further accuracy and quality assurances by phoning recommended physicians' offices to confirm near-term appointment availability, coverage acceptance, prerequisites and practice details. A Physician Recommendation Package is generated which provides a choice of physicians and includes a comprehensive doctor visit checklist and questions to ask the doctor – preparing students for an optimal visit.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to be working with Gallagher, students and their families to help facilitate efficient, vetted access to high quality care providers," says Susan Torroella, CEO, ArmadaHealth. "We feel aligned with Gallagher and their mission to provide curated benefits and risk management solutions that protect the life and well-being of members and ArmadaHealth is proud to be a partner in delivering their mission."

The solution is available for student families to purchase directly on Gallagher's website. Existing Gallagher Student Health clients interested in offering this product to their campus on a group basis can contact their Gallagher Student Health Account Executive for more information. Other higher education institutions can contact [email protected] for more details.

About ArmadaHealth®

ArmadaHealth® has developed the most robust and comprehensive physician-recommendation intelligence in the industry. Uniting oceans of data, clinical insights and a human touch, our High Tech, Right Touch® approach embodies the best practices in quality-based clinical navigation. Our proprietary enhanced intelligence platform, S.I.E.N.A.®, features multivariate quality measures and clinically trained machine-learning models as inputs to physician-patient matching algorithms. QualityCare Connect℠, our flagship consumer-facing service, improves the efficiency, expediency and effectiveness of how people access perfectly matched primary and specialty-care physicians. QualityCare Navigator℠, our Navigation-as-a-Service offering, enables our clients' member-facing service teams to submit, monitor and manage navigations on behalf of their members with a private-labeled solution. The result is improved health outcomes, reduced healthcare expenses and exceptional member satisfaction as reflected in our NPS of 86 while serving more than two million members. Learn more at ArmadaHealth.com.

About Gallagher

Gallagher Student Health & Special Risk is a division of Arthur J. Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

