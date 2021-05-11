Armadillo Achieves B Corporation™️ Certification

Social and environmental responsibility has been at the heart of the business since its inception in 2009. "Undertaking to become certified as a B Corp™️ was the next step on our journey of ever lightening our footprint on this earth," explains co-founder Jodie Fried.

In partnership with an extended family of artisans in India, Armadillo draws on a beautiful heritage of craftsmanship that weaves its way into each handmade rug. From dyeing and washing, to spinning and weaving, each process is done with intention, a special level of care and skill not found in mass-produced goods. Acting as visual reminders to be more mindful about what we bring into our homes, each hand-woven rug is ever-present, compelling us to connect with the people and spaces that surround us while telling rich stories and sparking conversation. Armadillo's rugs are made with carefully sourced natural fibres such as jute, wool and linen and crafted using energy efficient processes - resulting in a product of quality and longevity.

Certified B Corporation™️ businesses are internationally recognized as meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability. Whereas Armadillo's accreditation with the International Living Future Institute's Declare Label measures the sustainability of the rugs themselves, B Corp Certification™️ measures the impact of the overall company. Achieving B Corp Certification™️ is a rigorous process, requiring full disclosure and documentation across five areas – governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment – as well as an agreement to undergo verification every three years to maintain the highly coveted status.

"We are incredibly excited to join this global movement of business as a force for good," shares co-founder Sally Pottharst. "We are here to make an impact not just in the home but in the wider world we live in – which has so generously sustained us and on which the quality of life for future generations depends."

In addition to Armadillo's commitments to environmental sustainability, the brand supports their artisan communities through The Armadillo Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2017. Funded through a percentage of proceeds from sales as well as fundraising initiatives, The Armadillo Foundation works to enhance and improve the lives of underprivileged communities through the provision of educational, health and community structures. Additionally, Armadillo is a longstanding sponsor of the Kantilal Vidya Mandir (KVM) School. Since 2014, Armadillo has fully funded all of KVM's overheads and the Armadillo Foundation sponsors free medical, dental and eye clinics for students, their families, and local village residents. In 2018, Armadillo pledged annual scholarships for secondary education for top performing female students in efforts to further their education journey.

For more information about Armadillo and The Armadillo Foundation, or to make an appointment at the Los Angeles or New York City showroom, visit www.armadillo-co.com . For more information about Certified B Corporations™️, visit www.bcorporation.net.

