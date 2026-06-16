Armadillo and SOLD.com Announce Partnership to Bring Innovative Home Warranty Experience to Home Buyers

As part of this partnership, SOLD.com's network of 100,000+ real estate agents nationwide will gain access to Armadillo's innovative and modern home protection platform and instant buyer enrollment experience.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadillo Home Warranty, the industry's modern home protection platform for today's homeowners, announced a new partnership with SOLD.com, one of the nation's fastest-growing real estate agent networks. Through this partnership, SOLD.com's nationwide network of more than 100,000 agents will now have access to Armadillo's home warranty program, designed to provide a seamless and hassle-free home protection experience from day one.

SOLD.com agents can instantly activate Armadillo home warranty protection for their buyers through a streamlined digital enrollment process designed to make home protection simple, fast, and accessible during the home buying journey.

The program is designed to transform the traditional closing gift into something buyers genuinely use and remember: real home protection during one of the most stressful transitions in homeownership, where unexpected system and appliance breakdowns are common.

"Home warranty has long been treated like an afterthought at the closing table," said Matan Slagter, CEO and co-founder of Armadillo.

"We built Armadillo to completely modernize the experience. SOLD.com is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we want to grow with because their agents understand that the client relationship doesn't end at closing. This innovative program gives homebuyers instant peace of mind and helps agents deliver a memorable experience that actually adds value," said Slagter.

The partnership arrives at a time when buyers are increasingly anxious about unexpected and unplanned costs after moving into a new home. Armadillo's digital-first platform addresses those concerns with fast, transparent home protection solutions that remove many of the frustrations commonly associated with conventional home warranty providers.

Unlike legacy home warranty companies, Armadillo offers:

A fully digital claims experience that allows homeowners to file a claim in under two minutes online or over the phone

Armadillo's innovative Bring Your Own Repairman (BYOR) flexibility allows homeowners to use their own trusted contractors and service providers when submitting a claim

Annual and month-to-month plans offering options for homeowners

Affordable pricing across all 50 states

"Agents are constantly looking for ways to stand out and create a better experience for their clients," said Nicholas Thomas, Director of Partnerships at SOLD.com. "This partnership gives our agents something genuinely differentiated: a reimagined home protection solution, a value-added experience that extends well beyond closing."

This new program is also a major strategic expansion for Armadillo's growing embedded partnership ecosystem across real estate, proptech, and home services.

"I joined Armadillo to help scale innovative distribution partnerships in an industry that has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Andy Bodrog, VP Partnerships at Armadillo. "SOLD.com's agent network is built around trust, performance, and customer experience, which makes this an ideal fit. We believe this partnership represents the beginning of a significant long-term growth opportunity for both companies."

SOLD.com agents can enroll in the program and receive their dedicated buyer enrollment link by visiting: Armadillo x SOLD Agent Enrollment Page

About Armadillo Home Warranty

Armadillo Home Warranty is a next-generation home warranty company built for the digital age. Founded to replace outdated, jargon-heavy warranty products with a transparent, consumer-centric experience, Armadillo offers affordable month-to-month as well as subscription-based home protection plans, digital claims processing, and flexible contractor options for homeowners across the United States.

About SOLD.com

SOLD.com is a leading real estate platform that connects buyers and sellers with top-performing real estate agents and iBuyer solutions nationwide. Built around transparency, performance, and client outcomes, SOLD.com helps consumers navigate the real estate transaction process with confidence.

Media Contact:

Victoria Slagter

[email protected]

SOURCE Armadillo