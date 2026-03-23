Armadillo Opens New York Showroom Where Heritage Architecture Meets Modern Poise

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadillo unveils its new showroom in New York City with a 4,000-square-foot space that embodies the brand's evolving design language and purpose-led philosophy. Situated on Broadway overlooking Madison Square Park, the showroom marks the Australian-born rug brand's most ambitious expression yet - an environment that invites calm reflection amid the city's pulse.

Armadillo

Conceived in collaboration with Klein Agency, longtime creative partners of the brand, the interior balances historical integrity with contemporary sensibility. The 1897 building's original pine floors, columns and mouldings are preserved as a tactile reminder of the past, while contoured walls finished in textured plaster are carved in softness. This dialogue between eras is deliberate - a study in contrast where craftsmanship both old and new find equilibrium.

"Our intent was to honor the building's heritage while layering in a distinctly modern rhythm," says Armadillo co-founder Jodie Fried. "Every curve, every material has been considered to create a sense of quietude and an atmosphere where our rugs can be experienced not as product, but as living, breathing works of design."

The sun pours in from Broadway and 25th Street, filtering across tonal surfaces and casting a shifting play of shadow and texture that ensures each rug reveals its innate depth and hue throughout the day. "Architecturally, we were given a stunning shell - tall ceilings, sweeping views and generous natural light," says Maša Kleinhample, Founding Partner at Klein Agency. "Our intent was to introduce a series of gentle curves and sculptural walls that invite discovery, allowing visitors to move intuitively through the space and find inspiration in its unfolding."

The space is punctuated with thoughtful gestures that not only reflect Armadillo's enduring relationships within the design community but heighten this effect. Furniture by AUDO Copenhagen grounds the interior in artful simplicity, complemented by Everhem drapery that softens the showroom's expanse. Pendant lighting by Lumiere Shades casts an ethereal glow against richly patinated wall finishes by Bauwerk Paint, a fellow antipodean brand known for its sustainability. Each element balances precision with warmth, extending the language of innovative artisanship that defines the brand.

"The New York location represents an evolution, both for Armadillo and for how we invite people to experience our world," reflects Sally Pottharst, Armadillo's co-founder. "It's not a showroom in the traditional sense. It's a place for pause and connection, mirroring the material honesty we hold at the heart of everything we make."

In support of the showroom opening, Romilly Newman will bring her layered, textural sensibility to the space, marking her first interior design collaboration. Her approach to styling deepens the dialogue between the building's 1897 bones and Klein Agency's sculptural modernity, offering warmth against Armadillo's refined restraint. It is a partnership rooted in a shared reverence for craftsmanship and the quiet art of bringing old and new into harmony. The showroom opening, and Newman event, coincides with the global launch of Armadillo's upcoming latest collection, debuting March 17th.

Romilly's thoughtful, intentional, and signature eclectic aesthetic infuses elements of romanticism and neoclassicism into the styling of the space. Furnishings from Nickey Kehoe and Athena Calderone's furniture line create a welcoming vignette, offering a pause from the city's pace, while lamps by Louis Poulsen and forged iron candle sconces provide soft, layered illumination. A selection of carefully curated accents—crystal vases by Lalique, antiques from Sylvie Home, and an airy linen textile from Cultiver—invite texture and charm. Overhead, two birdcages by Rachel Wolf from Palo Gallery hang from the high ceilings, offering a quiet sculptural presence, while a signature scent by Diptyque softly completes the atmosphere.

Open to the trade Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the new Armadillo showroom joins a growing global footprint that spans Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide - each one a spatial meditation on permanence, where beauty, integrity and time converge in material form.

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SOURCE Armadillo