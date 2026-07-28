Armadillo Home Warranty Partners with Waltz to Help Foreign Real Estate Investors Protect Their U.S. Properties from Day One

New partnership pairs Waltz's foreign national mortgage platform with Armadillo's 100-day complimentary home warranty coverage, giving international buyers built-in protection against surprise repair costs

CLARKSVILLE, Ill., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadillo Home Warranty, a leading provider of home protection plans for U.S. homeowners, announced a new partnership with Waltz, the AI-powered mortgage and investment platform built for foreign national real estate investors. The collaboration introduces a first-of-its-kind benefit for international buyers: a 100-day complimentary home warranty automatically included with qualifying Waltz-financed closings.

For foreign investors and homebuyers, purchasing property in the United States often means navigating an unfamiliar system: one where a broken water heater or failed HVAC unit can turn into a costly, confusing ordeal from thousands of miles away. Armadillo and Waltz built this partnership to remove that friction, giving new property owners a safety net the moment they close.

"Buying a home in a country you don't live in is stressful enough without worrying about who to call when something breaks," said Andy Bodrog of Armadillo. "Our partnership with Waltz means that both the investors and families building their future in the U.S. have real protection and peace of mind from day one, not after they've already had an expensive surprise breakdown."

How it Works

Waltz clients who close on a qualifying mortgage or refinance will receive a 100-day Armadillo Home Warranty at no cost, covering major systems and appliances against unexpected breakdowns.

The offer will be integrated directly into Waltz's lending workflow, presented automatically at closing so investors don't have to seek out coverage on their own.

After the complimentary period, homeowners can seamlessly continue coverage through Armadillo's standard plans, tailored for both owner-occupied and rental investment properties.

"At Waltz, we're building the complete infrastructure for modern real estate investing," said Yuval Golan, CEO and Founder of Waltz. "From fully digital mortgages, banking, and insurance to home warranty protection, every new service we add removes another layer of friction for our investors. We're excited to partner with Armadillo to bring yet another valuable benefit to our growing community of international and domestic real estate investors"

The partnership is particularly relevant for Waltz's core customer base of non-U.S. resident investors purchasing rental properties across more than 40 states, many of whom manage their properties remotely and rely on local property managers to handle day-to-day issues. A home warranty reduces both the financial exposure and the logistical burden of unexpected repairs for owners who may be managing a home from another country and time zone.

The Armadillo-Waltz complimentary warranty offer will roll out to new Waltz closings starting August 2026. Details on eligibility and coverage terms are available at info.armadillo.one/100dayactivation_waltz.

About Armadillo

Armadillo Home Warranty provides home protection plans that cover the repair and replacement costs of major home systems and appliances, helping homeowners avoid unexpected out-of-pocket expenses. Armadillo is redefining an industry known for fine print and slow service, growing into one of the fastest-growing home warranty providers nationwide through straightforward contracts, fair and speedy claims approval, and a customer-first approach that's making homeownership more hassle-free. www.armadillo.one

About Waltz

Waltz is an AI-powered platform that enables international and domestic investors to finance U.S. real estate through a fully remote digital experience. Combining proprietary data, automation and integrated financial services, Waltz simplifies every step of the investment journey, from mortgages to banking and insurance. https://getwaltz.com

Media Contact: Victoria Slagter, [email protected]

SOURCE Armadillo