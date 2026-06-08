Armadin Names Barbara Massa Chief Operating Officer

Former Mandiant and venture capital executive joins Armadin to scale operations as the company advances its agentic attack platform into the enterprise market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadin, the AI-native cybersecurity company building the ultimate attacker, today announced that Barbara Massa has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Massa brings more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and enterprise technology, most recently serving as Senior Partner and Chief Operating Officer at NightDragon, where she will remain an advisor. She previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief of Business Operations at Mandiant, where she worked alongside Armadin CEO Kevin Mandia.

Massa joins as Armadin scales its commercial operations following the general availability launch of Armadin Red, its agentic attack platform. Her appointment reflects the company's move from launch to growth, with enterprise customer acquisition, operational infrastructure, and team expansion as the immediate priorities.

"Barbara is a proven operator who built and scaled Mandiant during its most consequential years without compromising what made it credible. Her operational judgment will be invaluable as Armadin pursues its growth initiatives." Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer, Armadin

"Armadin is building something truly meaningful. I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to help accelerate the team's mission in proactively securing organizations from AI-based attacks." Barbara Massa, Chief Operating Officer, Armadin

Massa's appointment expands Armadin's executive team as the company advances its mission to prepare organizations for AI-driven hyperattacks. She will focus on scaling business operations, enabling go-to-market success, and building the talent and organizational infrastructure required to support Armadin's enterprise growth.

About Armadin

Armadin is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering the definitive offensive security platform to identify and eliminate your organization's exploitable risks. As the threat of AI-driven hyperattacks escalates, Armadin empowers enterprises to proactively secure their environments. Our platform deploys a relentless swarm of AI agents across the entire attack surface, uncovering verified kill chains that demand immediate remediation.

The future of cybersecurity relies on automatic, continuous remediation. Armadin's platform goes beyond leveraging historical vulnerabilities; it identifies new and novel attack paths before adversaries can exploit them, empowering organizations to auto-tune their defenses at compute speed.

Armadin is led by CEO Kevin Mandia and Founders Travis Lanham, Evan Peña, and David Slater. Together, they lead an elite collective of red team specialists and AI researchers and engineers dedicated to protecting democracy by ensuring Western superiority in cyberspace.

For more information, visit www.armadin.com.

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SOURCE Armadin