Armadin Announces Partnership with CrowdStrike to Defend Against AI Hyperattacks

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Armadin, an AI-native offensive cybersecurity company, announced a strategic partnership with CrowdStrike to defend against AI Hyperattacks. Armadin's technology safely unleashes an agentic swarm against the customer's production network, exploiting and chaining together vulnerabilities to find all paths in, all the time. Together, Armadin provides offensive measures, delivering continuous pentesting and CrowdStrike's experts and ecosystem turn findings into action, prioritizing, remediating, and hardening defenses to stop breaches.

As the coding capabilities of frontier AI models have improved exponentially, the very same models have also demonstrated the ability to discover vulnerabilities and craft exploits at unprecedented speed and scale. With the announcement of Mythos and Project Glasswing earlier this month, every enterprise has felt an increased sense of urgency to secure their estate.

From Continuous Pentest to Continuous Resilience

The new partnership with CrowdStrike integrates Armadin's AI attacker with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform – unleashing Armadin's safe and continuous agentic hyperattacks against an enterprise's internal network, including their infrastructure, identity, and endpoints. As part of Project QuiltWorks, CrowdStrike's industry coalition that closes the AI vulnerability gap for every enterprise, Armadin will deliver offensive measures to surface an organization's AI risk. CrowdStrike's team of experts and its ecosystem of partners prioritize what's exploitable, remediate what's exposed – driving remediation inside the enterprise.

Armadin Red will be available through Project QuiltWorks and will also be available through CrowdStrike's global field organization and ecosystem of leading GSIs, utilizing Armadin and the Falcon platform to go from autonomous pentesting to continuous resilience. Organizations can register now for the AI readiness assessment here.

"Frontier AI has collapsed the exploit window, the era of point-in-time assessments is over," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "Integrating Armadin's AI attacker with the Falcon platform gives organizations continuous, evidence-based proof of where they're exposed and the autonomous ability to act on it. Through Project QuiltWorks, we're making that available to the entire industry."

"This is exactly the problem Armadin was built to solve," said Kevin Mandia, CEO of Armadin. "Armadin is pushing the frontier by combining world-class researchers and engineers to build the ultimate attack platform across all modalities - web, network, endpoint, identity, agents, cloud, and beyond. Our mission is clear: ensure that the industry, and the world, can evolve from human-in-the-loop to finely tuned autonomous defense that operates at machine speed. CrowdStrike is an ideal partner for Armadin – as their leading platform provides essential controls that will serve as the foundation for the autonomous defensive systems of the future."

To learn more about Project QuiltWorks and how CrowdStrike and Armadin deliver continuous resilience against AI hyperattacks, visit https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/partner-program/project-quiltworks/

About Armadin

Armadin is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering the definitive offensive security platform to identify and eliminate your organization's exploitable risks. As the threat of AI-driven hyperattacks escalates, Armadin empowers enterprises to proactively secure their environments. Our platform deploys a relentless swarm of AI agents across the entire attack surface, uncovering verified kill chains that demand immediate remediation.

The future of cybersecurity relies on automatic, continuous remediation. Armadin's platform goes beyond leveraging historical vulnerabilities; it identifies new and novel attack paths before adversaries can exploit them, empowering organizations to auto-tune their defenses at compute speed.

Armadin is led by CEO Kevin Mandia and Founders Travis Lanham, Evan Peña, and David Slater. Together, they lead an elite collective of red team specialists and AI researchers and engineers dedicated to protecting democracy by ensuring Western superiority in cyberspace.

For more information, visit www.armadin.com

Media Contact:

Kristy Campbell

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SOURCE Armadin