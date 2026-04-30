Armadin and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Deliver Autonomous External Attack Validation Inside Unit 42 Frontier AI Defense

Armadin's agentic attack platform expands Unit 42 Frontier AI Defense service to give enterprises decision-grade evidence of what an AI-equipped adversary would do today

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadin, the AI-native cybersecurity company building the ultimate attacker, today announced a strategic partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global leader in cybersecurity, that combines Armadin capabilities with Unit 42 Frontier AI Defense. The partnership adds an autonomous external attack assessment capacity to Unit 42's frontier AI-driven service, enabling organizations to validate their exposure to AI-driven threats with proof of what can actually be exploited across their external perimeter.

Security leaders today are operating under mounting pressure. Frontier AI models have fundamentally changed what attackers can do and how quickly they can do it. Organizations need to know not only where they are exposed but whether that exposure can be turned into a successful attack. Those are different questions, and answering the second one requires an adversary capable of proving it.

An Agentic Attack Layer for External Perimeter Validation

The partnership introduces an autonomous, AI-driven offensive assessment of an organization's external attack surface as a component of Unit 42 Frontier AI Defense. Armadin begins with passive discovery across internet-facing assets, cloud resources, and exposed secrets, then deploys a coordinated swarm of AI agents that execute active reconnaissance and exploitation in parallel. Where access is achieved, the platform simulates post-exploitation behavior to demonstrate real-world impact. Every attack chain is logged as validated, decision-grade evidence of exploitable risk.

The result compresses what previously required weeks of human-led testing into a machine-speed assessment that reflects how the most capable AI-equipped threat actors operate. Unit 42 uses those findings to deliver remediation guidance and accelerate protection across the enterprise.

Executive Quotes

"Frontier AI is changing what is possible for attackers. Our partnership with Armadin validates security against actual attacks and ensures our customers are defended by the same caliber of AI that will be used against them. This partnership enables us to rapidly identify and remediate AI-driven vulnerabilities, accelerating protection across the enterprise to meet threats in real-time."

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks

"This partnership propels customers into the age of AI-driven attacks. Armadin shows exactly what an AI-powered adversary would exploit across an organization's internet-facing attack surface, and Palo Alto Networks leading platform addresses and remediates any identified risks. This partnership ensures a learning system that offers an answer different from what the industry has seen before."

Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer, Armadin

Availability

The External AI Hyperattack Assessment is available now through Unit 42 Frontier AI Defense. Organizations seeking to pressure-test their external perimeter against AI-driven attacks can engage Unit 42 directly at https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/unit42/ai-advantage.

About Armadin

Armadin is an AI-native cybersecurity company building the ultimate attacker. With AI-powered hyperattacks looming on the horizon, Armadin's customers leverage our platform to proactively identify and eliminate exploitable risk. Armadin's swarm of AI agents operates relentlessly across the entire attack surface, uncovering real kill chains that require immediate action.

Armadin is led by CEO Kevin Mandia and Founders Travis Lanham, Evan Pena, and David Slater. Together, they lead an elite collective of red team specialists and AI researchers and engineers dedicated to protecting democracy by ensuring Western superiority in cyberspace.

For more information, visit www.armadin.com.

Media Contact:

Kristy Campbell

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SOURCE Armadin