Armadin Names Brian Gumbel Chief Revenue Officer

Cybersecurity go-to-market veteran joins Armadin to scale enterprise revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadin, the AI-native cybersecurity company building the ultimate attacker, today announced that Brian Gumbel has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Gumbel brings more than 25 years of go-to-market and cybersecurity leadership, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer at Dataminr, where he expanded the company's real-time AI platform beyond its roots in physical security into cybersecurity.

Before Dataminr, Gumbel served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Armis, where he helped transform an early-stage cybersecurity startup into the leading cyber asset management company, driving the business to unicorn status and substantial revenue scale during his tenure. Armis was later acquired by ServiceNow for $7.75 billion, the second largest startup exit in Israeli technology history. Earlier in his career, Gumbel led sales organizations at Forescout Technologies through its public offering and held commercial and government sales leadership roles at Tanium, McAfee, and Cisco.

Gumbel joins Armadin as the company scales its commercial operations following the general availability launch of Armadin Red. He will lead global sales, partnerships, and go-to-market strategy as Armadin's enterprise customer base and commercial infrastructure continue to expand.

"Brian built the go-to-market organization at Armis from an early-stage startup into a category leader, and he has the pattern recognition to do it again. He knows how to scale revenue with both discipline and velocity — and that combination is exactly what this moment requires. Armadin is proving what assumptions can no longer replace, and Brian will put that proof in front of every enterprise that needs it."

Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer, Armadin

"Armadin is answering the question every enterprise security leader is being forced to ask today; that is, how do I secure my enterprise in this new AI-driven era? I've spent my career serving customers with products they could not live without. I'm thrilled to build the go-to-market organization that will deliver Armadin's AI-native cybersecurity platform to customers who need it most."

Brian Gumbel, Chief Revenue Officer, Armadin

Gumbel's appointment expands Armadin's executive team as the company advances its mission to prepare organizations for AI-driven hyperattacks. He will build on Armadin's existing sales foundation to scale the go-to-market organization required to meet growing enterprise demand.

About Armadin

Armadin is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering the definitive offensive security platform to identify and eliminate your organization's exploitable risks. As the threat of AI-driven hyperattacks escalates, Armadin empowers enterprises to proactively secure their environments. Our platform deploys a relentless swarm of AI agents across the entire attack surface, uncovering verified kill chains that demand immediate remediation.

The future of cybersecurity relies on automatic, continuous remediation. Armadin's platform goes beyond leveraging historical vulnerabilities; it identifies new and novel attack paths before adversaries can exploit them, empowering organizations to auto-tune their defenses at compute speed.

Armadin is led by CEO Kevin Mandia and Founders Travis Lanham, Evan Peña, and David Slater. Together, they lead an elite collective of red team specialists and AI researchers and engineers dedicated to protecting democracy by ensuring Western superiority in cyberspace.

For more information, visit www.armadin.com.

Media Contact:

Kristy Campbell

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SOURCE Armadin