Armas and Micro Labs Announce Collaboration To Launch Generic Injectables to U.S. Market

MANALAPAN, N.J. and BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Micro Labs USA, Inc. have announced today, the forming of a strategic collaboration to bring select multisource injectable products to the U.S. market. The first product, Diphenhydramine Injection 50mg/1mL, is slated to be launched in May. Diphenhydramine has been seen on the FDA Drug Shortage list since September of 2018. Additional product launches are set for the second quarter of 2019. The market size of these products total $100 million annually, according to IMS data.

"Armas Pharmaceuticals is excited to partner with Micro Labs as we look to expand our product line across multiple therapeutic classes," said John Niemi, President and CEO of Armas. "Our first launch with Micro Labs, Diphenhydramine Injection 50mg/1mL, is a medicinal drug used widely in the healthcare space. It is our aim to make this product available at affordable pricing to patients in need of the same. This medication reinforces our ultimate goal to bring high quality, affordable drugs that are needed in the U.S. market."

Ashok Jain, Director of Micro Labs USA, Inc. said, "Micro and Armas have been working together on various ideas and projects. We are proud to be associated with Armas and we truly value the rich experience and understanding of the US healthcare sector they bring to the partnership."

About Armas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armas Pharmaceuticals is a generic pharmaceutical company delivering an ever-growing portfolio of high quality products that provide convenience, affordability and consistency. Through the development of strong partnerships and industry relationships, Armas maintains this pipeline of products with customer and patient satisfaction in mind. Headquartered in Manalapan, New Jersey, Armas Pharmaceuticals is always open to new partnership opportunities and ways to offer our customers the best products at affordable prices. For more information please visit ArmasPharmaceuticals.com.

About Micro Labs USA, Inc.

Micro Labs, established in 1972, is today one of the leading Pharmaceutical companies in India. Micro Labs is an integrated Pharmaceutical Company having its presence in the entire value chain from Research & Development, Manufacturing and Marketing of both active ingredients and formulations. With a sharp focus on quality affordable medicines, Micro Labs USA markets its full range of oral, ophthalmic and injectable formulations on its own, as well as by forging strategic partnerships. Mr. Jain added that over the last four decades, Micro has been relentlessly pursuing its vision of serving healthcare needs in multiple countries and today building on its legacy of success, Micro enters a new chapter in the US through this partnership with Armas.

