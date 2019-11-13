Armas Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Oncology Generic Erlotinib

MANALAPAN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Armas) is announcing the launch of generic Tarceva® (a trademark of Genentech USA, Inc) Tablets. Erlotinib is now available in 25mg, 100mg and 150mg strengths. This is Armas' third oral solid to be added to their oncology portfolio.

"I am excited to announce our 6th product launch of 2019 and 7th overall. As evidenced by our rapidly growing product portfolio, I could not be more pleased with the efforts put forth by the Armas team, while still keeping our core values at the center of it all," says John Niemi, President and CEO, of Armas Pharmaceuticals.

Erlotinib is used as a targeted therapy, indicated for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The generated sales for Erlotinib are approximately $150 million annually, according to sales data.

Armas Pharmaceuticals is a generic pharmaceutical company delivering an ever-growing portfolio of high-quality products that provide convenience, affordability and consistency. Through the development of strong partnerships and industry relationships, Armas maintains this pipeline of products with customer and patient satisfaction in mind. Headquartered in Manalapan, New Jersey, Armas Pharmaceuticals is always open to new partnership opportunities and ways to offer our customers the best products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit ArmasPharmaceuticals.com.

