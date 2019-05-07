Armas Pharmaceuticals Continues to Add to Portfolio With Launch of Second Oncology Injectable

MANALAPAN, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Armas) is announcing the launch of the oncology injectable Irinotecan. This product, the therapeutic equivalent of Camptosar® (a trademark of Yakult Honsha Company, Ltd.), will be available in single-use vials of 40mg/2mL and 100mg/5mL. Irinotecan is commonly used to treat colon or rectal cancer and works by interfering with the growth of cancer cells.

Irinotecan has an approximate market size of $18 million annually. This will become Armas' second oncology injectable and the fourth product to their portfolio.

About Armas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armas Pharmaceuticals is a generic pharmaceutical company delivering an ever-growing portfolio of high-quality products that provide convenience, affordability and consistency. Through the development of strong partnerships and industry relationships, Armas maintains this pipeline of products with customer and patient satisfaction in mind. Headquartered in Manalapan, New Jersey, Armas Pharmaceuticals is always open to new partnership opportunities and ways to offer our customers the best products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit ArmasPharmaceuticals.com .

