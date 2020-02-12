Armata di Mare Has Completed its Rebranding Process, Redesigning its Website and Social Media Presence With a New International Perspective, Giving FTL MODA The Challenge to Create and Manage Them. The E-Commerce Platform Will be Available Starting in March.

NEW YORK and MILAN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata di Mare completes its rebranding process started in 2019, on the occasion of its sixtieth anniversary. After the presentation of its new logo, at Pitti last September, Facib debuts its new visuals (website, social media), conceived and managed by the New York company FTL MODA.

The first step in this refresh consists of a totally redesigned website (www.armatadimare.com), ready for the launch of the e-commerce service starting in March 2020.

Arrmata Di Mare - Campaign SS2020 Armata DI Mare, the SS 2020 campaign

The new Spring Summer 2020 Armata di Mare campaign, shot in Lima, Peru', anticipates the new strategy, announced during last June's Pitti Uomo, focused on sport and travel oriented customers, highly involved in paying attention to our Planet life.

From its headquarters in the pulsating heart of Manhattan, FTL MODA (www.ftlmoda.com) has been pioneering the fashion and entertainment industries for fifteen years while assisting international designers/talents/photographers in growing their brand identity and industry credibility. The agency takes pride in exploring and navigating new levels of creativity while taking on challenges and inspirations that come from remote areas around the world, as well as 'out of the box' concepts.

This spirit is at the heart of the collaboration between FTL MODA and Armata di Mare, who jointly launch the new path of the Italian brand, under the banner of dreaming big while caring for the Planet. The hashtags #Fifght4Sea #ArmataMan #ArmataBoys #NYCGang will be the keys of the 2020 Armata di Mare communications.

The objective of this joint venture is to position Armata di Mare and make it known to top players of the international of the lifestyle and fashion industries, offering a true cultural exchange aimed at defining the Italian brand's new identity.

Armata di Mare is a brand produced and distributed by Facib Spa di Cortesi & C: italian company that, since 1959, means quality and guarantee in the italian and international market.

Instagram: armata_di_mare_official

Facebook: @armatadimare

Press office and media partnerships :

ILARIA NICCOLINI - +1.786.232.8949

234159@email4pr.com

PATRIZIA CORTESI – Tel 0331/608340 – Cell: 338/6448593

email: patrizia.cortesi@facib.it

SOURCE FTL MODA