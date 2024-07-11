Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 2 Tailwind Study of Inhaled AP-PA02 in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Subjects with Chronic Pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infection

Tailwind is evaluating inhaled AP-PA02 in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB), its second patient population, following successful evaluation in patients with cystic fibrosis (SWARM-P.a.) in 2023

Phase 2 Topline data anticipated in 2H 2024 followed by potential initiation of a pivotal bronchiectasis trial in 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that it has achieved full enrollment in its Tailwind Phase 2 clinical study of inhaled AP-PA02 in patients with NCFB and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) infection. The last patient final follow-up visit is scheduled for August 7, 2024. Armata anticipates topline data from the Tailwind study in the second half of 2024.

"We are pleased to have efficiently enrolled this important study according to our internal timelines as we continue to add to the growing body of evidence demonstrating the value of phage therapy in treating chronic bacterial respiratory infections," stated Dr. Deborah Birx, Chief Executive Officer of Armata. "In this study, we enrolled a cohort of patients without prior or current inhaled antibiotics, allowing for the evaluation of phage-only therapy compared to placebo, in addition to a cohort of patients receiving inhaled phage plus antibiotics. We look forward to sharing topline data as soon as it becomes available and plan to meet with the FDA shortly thereafter on the design of a pivotal Phase 3 study, which we are planning to initiate in 2025. We remain committed to the execution of rigorously designed randomized trials that, if successful, will support registration of our phage candidates."

"The success of our completed SWARM-P.a. study of inhaled AP-PA02 in cystic fibrosis patients with chronic pulmonary P. aeruginosa infection provided important learnings that we incorporated into the design of Tailwind," stated Mina Pastagia, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer of Armata. "Notably, the Tailwind study includes an optimized dosing regimen that gives us confidence in our ability to demonstrate clinical safety, while evaluating the durability of P. aeruginosa reduction in the lungs. We look forward to evaluating the clinical data from Tailwind as we work diligently to introduce a sorely needed pathogen-specific class of anti-infectives to patients with bronchiectasis and chronic P. aeruginosa infections."

The Tailwind study is a Phase 2, multi-center, double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of inhaled AP-PA02 as monotherapy, as well as in combination with inhaled antibiotics in subjects with NCFB and chronic pulmonary P. aeruginosa infection. The primary endpoint is P. aeruginosa recovery in sputum following multiple doses of AP-PA02 administered by inhalation.

For more information: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05616221

