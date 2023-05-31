Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentation Detailing Results from the Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a. Clinical Trial at the 6th World Conference on Targeting Phage Therapy

News provided by

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

31 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced an oral presentation on the company's recently completed Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a. clinical trial at the 6th World Conference on Targeting Phage Therapy, which is being held June 1-2, 2023, in Paris.

The SWARM-P.a. trial was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single- and multiple-ascending dose study that evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of Armata's lead clinical bacteriophage candidate, AP-PA02, in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. Armata announced positive topline data from the trial in March 2023.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title:

Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Antibacterial Activity of AP-PA02 Multi-phage Cocktail in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis and Chronic Pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infection (SWARM-P.a. Clinical Trial)

Presenter:

Mina Pastagia, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer, Armata Pharmaceuticals

Session:  

Session 5 - Phage Therapy: Towards Amplification and Innovation

Date:     

June 2, 2023

Time:     

10:50 a.m. CEST (4:50 a.m. EDT)

For more information: https://phagetherapy-site.com/  

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:
Pierre Kyme
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
310-665-2928 x234

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.